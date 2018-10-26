Red Sox vs. Dodgers World Series Game 3 lineups: J.D. Martinez starts in left field for Boston

LOS ANGELES -- The Red Sox hold a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven World Series, but it now shifts across the country to L.A. The Dodgers get three home games now -- that is, of course, if they can win at least one -- hoping to send this thing back to Boston. They'll need to win at least two in order to do that, but it has to start somewhere. The hope from the Dodgers' clubhouse is that happens in Game 3, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

The top thing to watch here coming into the game was the situation with Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez. He's generally the designated hitter, but the Red Sox don't get one here.

Further complicating matters for Red Sox manager Alex Cora is Martinez's ankle injury from Game 1. He had the following to say on Thursday:

"Actually he felt better today walking around, he got treatment on the way here. He's going to get treatment tomorrow. He'll get treatment tomorrow morning. In the afternoon we'll make a decision. "It looked bad early in the game but then it seemed like it was moving better towards the end. We'll make a decision whenever -- he'll let us know."

Apparently Martinez felt good enough to go.

Visiting Red Sox

So there you have it. Stud left fielder Andrew Benintendi is relegated to bench duty along with second baseman Ian Kinsler and third baseman Eduardo Nunez.

Home Dodgers

It's against a righty, so this was pretty much expected. Still, Roberts has his best players in the starting lineup and that wasn't the case in the first two games. He now has lefty-killer David Freese -- who has a history of raking in the playoffs -- as a weapon off the bench late, should he need him. Also of note, the embattled backstop Grandal returns to the starting lineup. He hasn't started since Game 3 of the NLCS.