'Star Wars Day': Athletes, teams celebrate May the Fourth on Twitter
May the fourth be with you
On May 4, Star Wars fans from all over grab their lightsabers, toss their hair in two buns like Princess Leia and dust off their Darth Vader masks to celebrate. The day is a play off the famous Star Wars quote "may the force be with you," and is a way for Star Wars fans to unlock their inner Jedi and rewatch the movies.
That includes athletes and teams. Both are celebrating on Monday, from photoshopping Star Wars-inspired backgrounds into photos and making videos of their players holding lightsabers instead of baseball bats. Baseball teams, from minor league affiliates to MLB teams, have been known to host Star Wars themed days around this time, giving out bobbleheads related to the movie. With the coronavirus pandemic stopping all sports, teams from all sports are forced (pun intended) to celebrate online instead.
Here are some of the ways Star Wars fans in the sports world are spending this unofficial national holiday:
Someone tell the New England Patriots to put "Skywalker" on the back of Julian Edelman's jersey instead.
I just hope the Houston Astros aren't using the force to gain a competitive advantage.
Are lightsabers approved by the MLB yet? As long as they don't have any pine tar on them, they should be fine.
The Millennium Falcon made a pitstop and landed in New York.
"I am your father." -Eli Manning to Daniel Jones, probably
Andrew Benintendi, part-time Red Sox outfielder, part-time Jedi Master.
"Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is." -Baby Yoda
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Everything to know about the KBO
The Korea Baseball Organization is kicking off its season this week
-
How to watch live KBO games
The KBO will become the second pro baseball league to launch its 2020 regular season
-
Bivens heard of deaths on Facebook
Bivens' wife, son, and mother-in-law were killed last August
-
Ranking every franchise's all-time team
We made an all-time team for every MLB franchise -- now let's rank them
-
How COVID-19 is impacting Little League
Some type of season could happen, but there won't be a 2020 Little League World Series
-
Rose accused of using corked bats
Rose played for the Expos in 1984
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday