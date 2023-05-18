Tampa Bay Rays v New York Mets
The New York Mets came into Wednesday's home contest against the Tampa Bay Rays having lost the opener of the series and, before that, having dropped nine of 13 during a stretch in which they played the Tigers, Rockies, Reds, and Nationals. The Rays, meantime, were an MLB-best 32-11. 

Despite recent trends and an opponent that has been far better thus far, the Mets pulled off a thrilling 8-7 win in extras, much to the delight/relief of owner Steve Cohen: 

For much of the night, it seemed that expectations would be met. The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the fourth off Kodai Senga, who struck out 12 in six innings. They went up 2-0 in the seventh on Jose Siri's solo homer, leaving the Mets with just an 18.2% chance of prevailing in the game, according to basic win expectancy. Then, however, in the home half of the seventh, power-hitting infield prospect Mark Vientos, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse mere hours before, came up big with a man on against Ryan Thompson

Undaunted, the Rays broke the new tie in the eighth and tacked on a pair of additional runs in the top of the ninth to take a 5-2 lead. Then in the bottom half, ballyhooed rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez came to the plate with two on and two out: 

The instant before Alvarez parked that hanging breaking ball from Rays closer Jason Adam, the Mets had a 3.8% chance of winning the game. After it landed some 426 feet away, the Mets had a 53.1% chance of winning. 

In the 10th, the Rays got a pair of RBI singles to retake the lead, this time by a tally of 7-5. In the home half, though, Jeff McNeil's single plus the automatic runner brought up stalwart slugger Pete Alonso with one out and representing the winning run. Here's the 0-1 fastball from Pete Fairbanks: 

That 416-footer is Alonso's MLB-leading 15th of the season. When he stepped in, the Mets had a 19.5% chance of winning the game, and Alonso swiftly upped that figure to, yes, 100%. 

Even after the white-knuckled win, the Mets are two games under .500 in this season of high expectations, but this one was sorely needed. To the extent that momentum even exists in a sport like baseball, the Mets may have a little of it for the first time in a while. 