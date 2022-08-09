The Chicago White Sox (55-53) will look to continue their winning ways on the road as they take on the Kansas City Royals (44-65) in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. It is also the first of a four-game series. Chicago has won three of the last four games against the Royals, including two in a row. The White Sox are 3-2 in games played at Kansas City this season. Right-hander Lance Lynn (2-4, 5.87 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago, while righty Brady Singer (4-4, 3.67 ERA) is expected to get the assignment for the Royals.

White Sox vs. Royals money line: Chicago -160, Kansas City +135

White Sox vs. Royals over-under: 8.5 runs

White Sox vs. Royals run line: White Sox -1.5 (+100)

CWS: The White Sox are 28-22 in day games

KC: The Royals are 11-10 in one-run games

Why you should back the White Sox



Chicago is one of the top-hitting teams in MLB, with a team batting average of .257, second-best in the American League and fifth-best league-wide. Shortstop Tim Anderson is one of just 16 hitters in MLB to be hitting over .300, at .301. He was 5-for-14 (.357) in last week's three-game series against the Royals and is hitting .333 in 10 games against Kansas City this season. For his career, he has pounded Royals pitching, batting .313 with 20 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Teammate Jose Abreu is also hitting at a .300 clip, and is coming off a 3-for-5 performance at Texas on Sunday. He was 4-for-13 (.308) with two homers and six RBIs last week against the Royals. Abreu has feasted on right-handed pitching this season, batting .308 with 10 of his 14 home runs coming against them. He is also seeing the baseball well during the day, hitting .312 with five home runs. Abreu has 26 home runs in 143 games against Kansas City in his career.

Why you should back the Royals

Since the All-Star Game, Kansas City's hitters have been on a tear and are eighth in the league with a .260 average, and are second in MLB in stolen bases with 14. Catcher Salvador Perez has been a big reason for the offensive turnaround. He has hits in six of the last eight games, including four homers and 10 RBI. He was 3-for-12 with a double and a home run at Chicago last week. He is a career .257 hitter with 26 doubles and 23 home runs in 152 games against the White Sox.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has also been hot, with hits in eight of his past 10 games, including the past four, where he has gone 6-for-16 (.375) with a homer and five RBIs. In 10 games against Chicago this season, Witt is batting .275 with two homers, three RBIs and two stolen bases. He also has a .525 slugging percentage and .835 OPS against the Sox. For the year, Witt is hitting .257 with 15 homers, 56 RBI and 54 runs scored.

