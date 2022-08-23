New York has had plenty to cheer about during the 2022 MLB season as the Yankees and Mets have been atop their respective divisions for the majority of the summer. The Yankees (75-48) have struggled of late but still own an eight-game lead in the American League East, while the Mets (79-45) own the second-best record in the majors and are three games ahead of Atlanta in the National League East. Both teams look to strengthen their grip on first place Tuesday as MLB on TBS features the Yankees hosting the Mets for the final game of the 2022 Subway Series. After losing a two-game set at Citi Field last month, the Yankees put themselves in position to split the four-game season series with a 4-2 home victory on Monday.

First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -130 money-line favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Mets are +110 underdogs, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.



Here are several MLB odds and trends for Mets vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Mets money line: Yankees -130, Mets +110

Yankees vs. Mets over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Mets run line: Yankees -1.5 (+150)

NYY: The Yankees have scored more than four runs just once in their last 13 games

NYM: The Mets are 4-5 on their 10-game road trip

Why you should back the Yankees



After losing 25 of their previous 37 contests, the Yankees have posted back-to-back victories -- a feat they hadn't accomplished since winning three straight against Kansas City from July 28-30. Andrew Benintendi has been a major factor from the top of the lineup in the triumphs, going 2-for-3 with two RBI in both games. The 28-year-old left fielder, who was acquired from the Royals on July 27, is fourth in the AL with a .303 batting average.

Aaron Judge may be breaking out of his slump as he ended a season-worst nine-game drought with his major league-leading 47th home run of the season on Monday. The 30-year-old slugger, who also ranks first in MLB with 103 RBI, will have a good chance to add to those totals against Taijuan Walker on Tuesday. Judge is 3-for-9 lifetime versus the right-hander, will all three hits being homers.

Why you should back the Mets

Manager Buck Showalter originally had Jacob deGrom slated to start the series finale but switched to Walker, and for good reason. The 30-year-old has made three starts in the Subway Series since joining the Mets last year and won two of them, including one on July 26. Walker served up back-to-back one-out homers in the first inning of that outing but settled down nicely, allowing one run and five hits over his final 5 ⅔ frames.

The Mets were limited to just four hits on Monday but figure to improve on that number against Frankie Montas, who is winless with a 9.00 ERA in three starts for the Yankees since being acquired from Oakland on Aug. 1. Pete Alonso has reached the 30-homer mark for the third time in his four major-league seasons and leads the NL with 102 RBI while Francisco Lindor ranks third with 84. The 28-year-old Lindor has enjoyed facing Montas during his career, going 4-for-9 with a pair of doubles and two walks.

