The UFC is set to bring a big fight card to Singapore on June 11. The card is headlined by a pair of championship bouts, with Glover Teixeira looking to defend his light heavyweight championship against Jiri Prochazka in the night's main event.

Teixeira will be making the first defense of the title he won against Jan Blachowicz this past October. At 42 years old, Teixeira was the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. Unlike Teixeira's decade-plus in the UFC before becoming champ, Prochazka is looking to capture the belt in just his third UFC bout after a pair of explosive knockouts to start his Octagon career. Prochazka has won 10 consecutive fights by knockout.

In the co-main event, Taila Santos will challenge for the women's flyweight championship against dominant titleholder Valentina Shevchenko. No one other than Amanda Nunes has been able to beat Shevchenko in the UFC and she is undefeated over her career at flyweight. Santos is the seventh woman to challenge Shevchenko since she won the title in December 2018. Santos enters the fight riding a four-fight winning streak.

UFC 275 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Glover Teixeira (c) +165 vs. Jiri Prochazka, light heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -800 vs. Taila Santos +550, women's flyweight championship

Zhang Weili -180 vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk +155, women's strawweight

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao, featherweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev, welterweight

Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen, middleweight

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel, bantamweight

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha, welterweight

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards, women's bantamweight

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez, women's strawweight

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate, lightweight

Manel Kape vs. Rogerio Bontoorin, flyweight

UFC 275 info