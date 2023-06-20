Round 1 - Pick 1 Victor Wembanyama C France • 7'4" / 237 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 21.3 RPG 10.5 APG 2.5 3P% 28.0% No need to overcomplicate things. Wembanyama is regarded as one of the best prospects of all-time and will become the centerpiece of San Antonio's franchise. The Spurs have largely been searching for an identity since the end of the Duncan-Parker-Ginobli days. Now, they have one. Wembanyama is 7-4 and can do it all. He'll fill the arena, bring eyes to the franchise's TV broadcasts and attract other players who want to play with a world-class talent. It's been proven that San Antonio can win big, and Wembanyama is the type of player who can help it regain competitive footing in the Western Conference in the relatively near future.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Hornets already have a franchise point guard in LaMelo Ball, but Henderson's talent may be too much to pass up. It would take some creativity to effectively deploy Ball and Henderson together, but they are different enough that it could work. Ball is five inches taller and a more refined shooter than Henderson, who is a quick-twitch guard with the speed and quickness to beat defenders off the dribble. A little time spent off the ball would allow Ball to thrive as a scorer and keep him fresher on the defensive end. The presence of Henderson could actually force Ball to become a more well-rounded player as he enters the fourth season of a promising career.

Round 1- Pick 3 Brandon Miller SF Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 38.4% With Henderson off the board, Portland's choice here is easy. It didn't really need another guard -- especially not another small guard like Henderson -- and Miller is a more natural fit with the franchise's current pieces. As a 6-8 shooter with a well-rounded offensive game and excellent defensive upside, Miller is as close to a ready-made contributor as a 20-year-old possibly can be. There are concerns about his connection to a fatal shooting from earlier this year, but Miller will have veterans Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic to help him mature.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Thompson is an athletic playmaker who can play on or off the ball. At 6-6, he should pair well with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. With that trio and a front court of Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets would likely start five players age 23 or younger next season. But a full, long-term nucleus would finally be in place that also includes several other promising young pieces completing a theoretical 2023-24 rotation. Perhaps Houston would prefer to trade this pick to get a bit older and more competitive. But if they keep it, Thompson is a good fit.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Cam Whitmore SF Villanova • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 5.3 APG 0.7 3P% 34.3% The Pistons have their backcourt of the future established in Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham. They are also overflowing with promising young bigs in Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman. The only question mark is on the wing, and Whitmore looks like a perfect fit. With an NBA-ready frame, he's the type of one-and-done prospect who won't need excessive seasoning before he's ready to help. He shot a stellar 57.8% on 2-pointers at Villanova and a respectable 34.3% on 3-pointers while also playing solid defense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 4th Assuming the Magic aren't giving up on ball-handling guards Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs or Markelle Fultz any time soon, they are set at point guard. With frontcourt players Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter also under contract for multiple seasons, the need for Orlando is at shooting guard or on the wing. Thompson checks the box as a 6-6 playmaking wing with high upside. The Overtime Elite program remains unproven as a breeding ground for NBA talent, but even a skeptic can see the athleticism, skill and potential of the Thompson twins in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jarace Walker PF Houston • Fr • 6'7" / 249 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.2 RPG 6.8 APG 1.8 3P% 34.7% The Pacers are set in the backcourt with young guards Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard, they have a promising young wing in Bennedict Mathurin and longtime center Myles Turner remains in the fold through 2024-25. The missing piece needed to round out the nucleus appears to be at the 4 spot. Walker fits perfectly after shining for a veteran-laden Houston squad during his lone college season. The former five-star prospect is sturdily built and boasts a surprisingly refined offensive package and also has the tools to become an impact defender over time.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Anthony Black PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.8 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 30.1% Black is a rangy point guard with high defensive upside for the position and obvious competitive instincts. He was a multi-sport star growing up, and it shows with his coordination as a passer and rebounder. He's not a finished product -- his 3-point shooting needs work -- but Black would pair well with Bradley Beal and have the chance to develop into a franchise cornerstone after shining in just one season at Arkansas.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jalen Hood-Schifino PG Indiana • Fr • 6'4" / 217 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.5 RPG 4.1 APG 3.7 3P% 33.3% The Jazz have Collin Sexton, but he could use some help in the ball-handling and facilitating realm. Hood-Schifino can provide that while playing either guard position. He's got good positional size and lots of offensive game. There were flashes of stardom on his highlight reel during his lone season at Indiana.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taylor Hendricks PF UCF • Fr • 6'8" / 214 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.1 RPG 7 APG 1.4 3P% 39.4% The Mavericks suffered through the embarrassment of trading for Kyrie Irving only to disintegrate down the stretch. Now comes the reward: a lottery pick. Hendricks shined as a freshman at UCF, scoring 15.1 points per game on 53.5% 2-point shooting and 39.4% 3-point shooting while yanking down seven rebounds per game and blocking 1.7 shots. Hendricks won't interfere with Luka Doncic's ball-dominant ways, nor will he stifle the development of young scoring guards Josh Green and Jaden Hardy.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 11 Gradey Dick SF Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.1 APG 1.7 3P% 40.3% Dick shot 40.3% from beyond the arc as a true freshman at Kansas. He's also solid off the bounce and athletic enough to defend multiple positions. A haul of Ausar Thompson and Dick with picks No. 6 and 11 would bolster the Magic on the wing and make them one of the draft's big winners.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jett Howard SG Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.2 RPG 2.8 APG 2 3P% 36.8% Howard outplayed his four-star prospect rating during one season at Michigan. The 6-8 wing averaged 14.2 points per game and hit 36.8% of his 3-pointers. The son of former NBA champion and current Michigan coach Juwan Howard has a bright future and would complement franchise cornerstones Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren well.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Hawkins SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'4" / 186 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 1.3 3P% 38.8% Toronto finished 28th in 3-point percentage at just 33.5% this season. Hawkins can help solve that problem. The shooting guard enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, propelling UConn to a national title as he hit 38.8% of his long-range shots on 7.6 attempts per game.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Keyonte George SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.3 RPG 4.2 APG 2.8 3P% 33.8% George is a natural scoring guard who could benefit from the tutelage of CJ McCollum after playing one season at Baylor. There is a tantalizing amount of potential in George's game, but it's counterbalanced by concerns over his efficiency and defense. If nothing else, he could be a spark plug off the bench or trade bait.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Cason Wallace PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.7 RPG 3.7 APG 4.3 3P% 34.6% Atlanta has plenty of mouths to feed from an offensive standpoint. The Hawks need help defensively, and that's what Wallace can bring. He's a rangy guard who averaged two steals per game at Kentucky while playing on and off the ball. Over time, he could also develop into a scoring option.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 16 Leonard Miller SF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 213 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.9 RPG 10.1 APG 1.7 3P% 30.4% Miller is a long forward with future upside who posted encouraging offensive numbers with G League Ignite last season. There is plenty of refining to be done here, but 6-9 players with 7-2 wingspans and shooting touch don't come along often.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kris Murray PF Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 213 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.2 RPG 7.9 APG 2 3P% 33.5% Murray can help right away after averaging 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for Iowa. He'll be 23 on opening night of the 2023-24 season and is a plug-and-play NBA wing. Not sold? Look at Sacramento, where Kris' twin brother, Keegan, started 78 games this past season on a playoff squad.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dereck Lively II C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5.2 RPG 5.4 APG 1.1 3P% 15.4% Miami ranked dead last in the NBA in blocked shots per game at three during the 2022-23 NBA season. The Heat made the NBA Finals anyway, but they could absolutely use some more rim protection. Lively can provide it as a 7-footer who blocked 2.4 shots per game in just 20.6 minutes per contest during his lone season at Duke.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Noah Clowney PF Alabama • Fr • 6'10" / 210 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 7th PPG 9.8 RPG 7.9 APG 0.8 3P% 28.3% Clowney lived in Brandon Miller's shadow during his freshman season at Alabama but managed to shine anyway. As a 6-10 stretch forward with tantalizing two-way potential, he would be a smart long-term play for a franchise with plenty of guards and wings under contract.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 20 Bilal Coulibaly SF France • 6'8" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 14 RPG 4.5 APG 2.9 3P% 35.5% Wembanyama isn't the only French prodigy in this draft class. Coulibaly has great athleticism and upside. He won't be 19 until late July and may need some G League reps while transitioning to the American game. But his upside as a versatile, two-way wing is clear.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 21 Brice Sensabaugh SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 16.3 RPG 5.4 APG 1.2 3P% 40.5% Sensabaugh has some developing to do defensively, but he was stunningly effective as a three-level scorer during his true freshman season at Ohio State. At 6-6 and with a built frame, his shooting touch is surprisingly smooth.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kobe Bufkin SG Michigan • Soph • 6'4" / 187 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14 RPG 4.5 APG 2.9 3P% 35.5% Bufkin took enormous strides as a sophomore at Michigan. The combo guard rated as the Wolverines' best defender, according to evanmiya.com. Getting a two-way player of his potential at this stage in the draft is great value.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 23 Nick Smith Jr. SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 1.6 APG 1.7 3P% 33.8% Smith's freshman season at Arkansas dampened his stock as knee issues kept him from finding a groove. But there's a reason 247Sports ranked him the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2022. He's a dynamic combo guard with elite offensive potential. Going to Portland would allow him the chance to develop behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Rayan Rupert SF France • 6'6" / 193 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 10th With a wingspan larger than that of many big men in this draft pool, Rupert projects as a high-impact defender. His offensive game needs to be polished, to say the least, but the young French wing is an interesting long-term project.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Brandin Podziemski SG Santa Clara • Soph • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.9 RPG 8.8 APG 3.7 3P% 43.8% The Grizzlies like going for multi-faceted college players from off-the-radar locales. Podziemski fits the bill to perfection after hitting 43.8% of his 3-point attempts while also leading Santa Clara in rebounding and steals as a sophomore in 2022-23.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 26 Maxwell Lewis SF Pepperdine • Soph • 6'7" / 207 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 17.1 RPG 5.7 APG 2.8 3P% 35.1% Lewis is 6-7 and has a deep offensive bag. Because of his size and the promise he's shown offensively, there's reason to believe Lewis could develop into a solid two-way wing. His development could require some patience, but if he can shoot 35% or better from 3-point range in the league, he should be able to crack an NBA rotation.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Olivier-Maxence Prosper SF Marquette • Jr • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 12.5 RPG 4.7 APG 0.7 3P% 33.9% Prosper is a long, rangy wing with the physical tools to be a menacing two-way player in the NBA. His defensive metrics were a bit underwhelming at Marquette this past season, but there is a solid combination of collegiate production and raw talent here that makes him a great pick for late in the first round.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 28 Andre Jackson Jr. SG Connecticut • Jr • 6'6" / 198 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 6.7 RPG 6.2 APG 4.7 3P% 28.1% Jackson is an elite facilitator and defender who crashes the boards and plays the "connector" role often coveted in today's game. His shot needs work, but the rest of his game is NBA-ready after three seasons at UConn.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 29 Dariq Whitehead SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 217 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 8.3 RPG 2.4 APG 1 3P% 42.4% Injuries slowed Whitehead during his freshman season at Duke, but there's a reason 247Sports ranked him the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2022. Armed with a great 3-point shot for his size, Whitehead will play in the league a long time if he can stay healthy.