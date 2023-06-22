Round 1 - Pick 1 Victor Wembanyama C France • 7'4" / 237 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 21.3 RPG 10.5 APG 2.5 3P% 28.0% Wembanyama has been described as the most unique, and arguably best, teenage basketball prospect the world has ever seen. If things break the right way, the French sensation could develop into the best offensive and the best defensive player in the NBA, one who eventually adds championships to San Antonio's trophy case.

Round 1- Pick 2 Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.6 RPG 5.1 APG 6.6 3P% 32.4 Henderson emerged as a heavy favorite in the hours leading up to the draft to be the No. 2 pick, which is a development that seems worthy of respecting in this mock. He's a super-athletic lead guard who skipped college for the G-League Ignite and was widely considered the second-best prospect in the draft (behind only Wembanyama) before Miller had an incredible freshman season at Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Brandon Miller SF Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 38.4% There's a lot of speculation that Portland will move this pick for an experienced piece who is better equipped to help Damian Lillard win now. Either way, the expectation is that Miller will likely be the third player off the board regardless of which franchise makes the pick (unless somebody moves up specifically to take a Thompson twin).

Round 1 - Pick 4 Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Rockets have some interesting pieces but are still in take-the-best-prospect-available mode. In most people's eyes, at this point in the draft, that prospect is Thompson, a top-shelf athlete who can play lead guard and is maybe just a reliable jump shot away from being a star.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Cam Whitmore SF Villanova • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 5.3 APG 0.7 3P% 34.3% Whitmore reportedly had a super-impressive pro day in California that pushed him into this range of the draft. The 6-7 wing is a great athlete with an elite body and in possession of most of the attributes that are usually necessary to star in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 4th This Thompson is Amen's twin brother and a comparable talent whom some believe is actually the superior prospect. He would be a nice building block in Orlando next to frontcourt standouts Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner even if the fit isn't exactly perfect.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jarace Walker PF Houston • Fr • 6'7" / 249 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.2 RPG 6.8 APG 1.8 3P% 34.7% Walker will enter the NBA with incredible physical attributes and should be more immediately capable of making an impact defensively than offensively. In time, he'll be able to play the four and some small-ball five, and All-Star Game appearances are possible if the former Houston standout's offensive game develops as he grows older.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalen Hood-Schifino PG Indiana • Fr • 6'4" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.5 RPG 4.1 APG 3.7 3P% 33.3% Hood-Schifino is a super-talented combo guard who has a more-dependable 3-point shot than what he showed in his one season at Indiana. He could theoretically become the first important piece the Wizards add to the franchise to start a rebuild less than a week after trading Bradley Beal to the Suns.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Taylor Hendricks PF UCF • Fr • 6'8" / 214 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.1 RPG 7.0 APG 1.4 3P% 39.4% Hendricks is an out-of-nowhere one-and-done prospect who is likely to go in the lottery despite being a sub-80 prospect in the Class of 2022. He's the type of tall, athletic and a proven shooter who could help progress Utah's rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Anthony Black PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.8 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 30.1% Black has great size for his position and the ability to make plays out of pick-and-rolls. Those attributes combined with a high basketball IQ make him a sensible option for a Dallas franchise that might need a lead guard given the uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 11 Gradey Dick SF Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.1 APG 1.7 3P% 40.3% Dick is arguably the best shooter in this draft, one who made 40.3% of the 5.7 3-pointers he attempted per game in his one season at Kansas. The wing would be a welcomed addition to an Orlando franchise that finished 25th in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage this season.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Bilal Coulibaly SF France • 6'8" / 194 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 5.7 RPG 0.9 APG 3.0 3P% 38.3% Coulibaly emerged as a legitimate first-round option during a deep playoff run alongside Wembanyama in France. He's still just 18 years old but already viewed as a wing with a 7-3 wingspan who can be a versatile defender on one end of the court and an explosive rim-attacker on the other.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jett Howard SG Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.2 RPG 2.8 APG 2.0 3P% 36.8% The Raptors ranked 28th this season in 3-point field goal percentage, which is among the reasons Howard makes sense here. He can play multiple positions, reliably make shots from the perimeter and is just, broadly speaking, a good-sized player with a well-rounded skill set, in part because he's the son of a former NBA player and high-major college coach.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kobe Bufkin SG Michigan • Soph • 6'4" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.0 RPG 4.5 APG 2.9 3P% 35.5% Bufkin's pre-draft workouts have garnered rave reviews, so much so that the guard with a 6-8 wingspan is now expected to be a lottery pick. He made 35.5% of the 3.7 3-pointers he attempted per game this season and would provide backcourt depth for a New Orleans franchise capable of contending in the West if Williamson finds a way to get in shape and stay healthy, provided, of course, the former No. 1 pick isn't moved in advance of, or during, the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dereck Lively II C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5.2 RPG 5.4 APG 1.1 3P% 15.4% Having a real and young rim-protector to grow with Trae Young would be a move in the right direction for an Atlanta franchise that's stalled. Lively's one season at Duke got off to a rough start and was statistically unimpressive, but he showed enough down the stretch as an impactful defender to solidify himself as a top-20 pick.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 16 Jordan Hawkins SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'4" / 186 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 1.3 3P% 38.8% Assuming Zion Williamson is ever healthy enough to play consistently, the Pelicans will need to surround him with shooting. Hawkins made more than 38% of the 7.6 3-pointers he attempted per game this season while helping UConn win the national championship.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Cason Wallace PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.7 RPG 3.7 APG 4.3 3P% 34.6% The Lakers could stand to add a point guard who can be impactful on both ends of the court as a rookie. Wallace checks those boxes and should be an above-average point-of-attack defender the moment he enters the NBA after one season at Kentucky in which he finished fourth in the SEC in steals per game.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Leonard Miller SF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 213 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.9 RPG 10.1 APG 1.7 3P% 30.4% Miller had a nice season with the G-League Ignite, averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds as a 19 year-old playing against professionals. There's still a lot of development that needs to be done, but the physical tools to make it are all in place and ideal for a Miami franchise in need of the type of length Miller possesses.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Nick Smith Jr. SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 1.6 APG 1.7 3P% 33.8% Smith dealt with a less-than-perfect knee all season that limited him to just 17 games, most of which he struggled in relative to the expectations that accompanied him to Arkansas. That's among the reasons he won't be selected where most projected he'd go a year ago, but the 6-4 combo guard is still super-talented and could fill a need now that Golden State has traded Jordan Poole to Washington.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 20 Keyonte George SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.3 RPG 4.2 APG 2.8 3P% 33.8% If the Rockets use the fourth pick on Whitmore, they could look to add a guard with this pick. George would be a reasonable option if he's available given his ability to navigate pick-and-rolls, put pressure on defenses and score in bunches.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaime Jaquez Jr. SG UCLA • Sr • 6'6" / 226 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 17.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.4 3P% 31.7% Jaquez will enter the NBA at the age of 22 and would be ready to contribute in Brooklyn immediately. I've been a big believer for a while and assume he'll be, at worst, a role player who positively impacts winning in a variety of ways.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Noah Clowney PF Alabama • Fr • 6'10" / 210 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.8 RPG 7.9 APG 0.8 3P% 28.3% Defensive versatility is a desired skill set these days, and it also happens to be Clowney's strongest attribute. The forward has a 7-2 wingspan and the necessary enthusiasm to guard different types of players all over the court.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 23 Kris Murray PF Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 213 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.2 RPG 7.9 APG 2.0 3P% 33.5% Much like his brother who plays for the Kings, Murray projects as a combo forward who can stretch the floor on offense and guard multiple positions on defense. The Iowa alum won't be a top-five pick like his twin was last year, but he should comfortably go somewhere in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Brice Sensabaugh SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 16.3 RPG 5.4 APG 1.2 3P% 40.5% Sensabaugh, like Hendricks, was a sub-80 prospect in the Class of 2022 who was surprisingly great in his one year at Ohio State. If he improves as a perimeter defender, the wing with a reliable 3-point shot could get on the floor early and help Sacramento become real contenders in the West.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 25 Brandin Podziemski SG Santa Clara • Soph • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 19.9 RPG 8.8 APG 3.7 3P% 43.8% The Celtics are in the market for a guard after trading Marcus Smart to Memphis. Podziemski is among the best shooters in this draft and could be a nice fit after making 43.8% of the 5.8 3-pointers he attempted this season while averaging 19.9 points per game for Santa Clara.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 26 Rayan Rupert SF France • 6'6" / 193 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 12th PPG 5.9 RPG 2.1 APG 0.9 3P% 23.0% Rupert remains unreliable offensively and very much a project. But he's a wing with a 7-3 wingspan who has all the prerequisites to be a great perimeter defender if his shooting comes around enough to make him playable at the NBA level.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Olivier-Maxence Prosper SF Marquette • Jr • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 12.5 RPG 4.7 APG 0.7 3P% 33.9% Prosper emerged as a real first-round option after a wonderful performance at the combine. He's a forward with a 7-1 wingspan who can be a versatile defender thanks to a motor that runs full-speed.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Wilson SF Kansas • Jr • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 15th PPG 20.1 RPG 8.3 APG 2.2 3P% 33.7% Wilson is the latest Kansas alum to develop into a legitimate NBA player after spending multiple years under Bill Self. He made a huge leap from his third season to his fourth season with the Jayhawks while earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 29 Marcus Sasser SG Houston • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 17th PPG 16.8 RPG 2.8 APG 3.1 3P% 38.4% Sasser is a combo guard who played a big role in helping Houston secure a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. His ability to be a playmaker and reliably make jumpers will give him a chance to stick in the NBA even if he is a little on the small side.