Round 1 - Pick 1 Victor Wembanyama C France • 7'4" / 237 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 21.6 RPG 10.4 BPG 3.0 3P% 27.5% I'm setting the over/under on time spent on the clock for the Spurs here at 1.6 seconds, and I am hammering the under. Wembanyama has long been the favorite to go No. 1, and the Spurs will do what everyone expects and make him the first pick on Thursday night.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.6 RPG 5.1 APG 6.6 3P% 32.4% The betting markets now have Scoot Henderson as a heavy favorite to go No. 2 just hours after Brandon Miller was found as heavy as a -900 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to be selected here. Henderson is the higher-ranked prospect on the CBS Sports Big Board and has the electricity and athleticism to be a nice fit next to LaMelo Ball to ease some of his playmaking burdens.

Round 1- Pick 3 Brandon Miller SF Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 38.4% I'm not totally convinced Miller isn't still in play for the Hornets at No. 2, but if Henderson goes to Charlotte, Miller's fall won't be a long one. This is a draft seen by evaluators as having three clear top talents before a tier drop. Miller shot 38.4% from 3-point range as a freshman at Alabama and led the SEC in scoring, box plus/minus and win shares.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.4 RPG 5.9 APG 5.9 3P% 25% Realistically there are several names involved here at No. 4 and the Rockets' potential interest in James Harden this offseason could tilt their preference. But Thompson presents the most long-term upside here as a home-run swing. He has superstar athleticism and a silky smooth game with passing and playmaking that makes him appealing, though his shot remains a work in progress.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jarace Walker PF Houston • Fr • 6'7" / 249 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.2 RPG 6.8 APG 1.8 3P% 34.7% The long-held belief here is that Detroit might look to add at the wing position to fill out its lineup around Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, but Walker on the board presents real value. Ausar Thompson should be in play at No. 5 as well, but the size, skill and inside-out ability of Walker is a nice fit for the Pistons.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Anthony Black PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.8 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 30.1% When you think of Black the word immediately connected with him is "connector." He'd be a huge addition for the Magic who are now building around Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, giving them someone who can play selflessly on offense and embrace his role on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 7.1 APG 6.1 3P% 29.8% Adding scoring punch next to Tyrese Haliburton should be a priority for the Pacers, and in Ausar Thompson they get it at No. 7. Thompson is a natural scorer who can play both on and off the ball and has a well-rounded game and frame that could make him a starter long-term on the wing in Indy.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Cam Whitmore SF Villanova • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 5.3 APG 0.7 3P% 34.3% Whitmore's draft range is a bit wider than maybe initially expected, but it's hard to see him slipping too far down the lottery. He's not an adept passer but he's a jaw-dropping athlete who can shoot the 3-pointer and space the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Taylor Hendricks PF UCF • Fr • 6'8" / 214 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.1 RPG 7 APG 1.4 3P% 39.4% Hendricks is a fast-rising prospect who presents immense upside in this range with a 6-9 plus-wingspan. He brings amazing defensive versatility and shooting and has the movement ability to develop into a foundational piece as Utah retools its roster.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Cason Wallace PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.7 RPG 3.7 APG 4.3 3P% 34.6% Dallas could -- and I think, should -- be thinking of ways to best maximize its pieces around Luka Doncic, and for my money Wallace is the best bet here. He's a great defensive playmaker who can play on or off the ball and brings playmaking to the game as a potential secondary creator.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 11 Gradey Dick SF Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.1 APG 1.7 3P% 40.3% After adding a playmaker who struggles to shoot consistently (Anthony Black) earlier in this mock, here I have Orlando coming back to grab Dick at No. 11 -- giving them the best and most versatile shooter in this year's class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Bilal Coulibaly SF France • 6'8" / 194 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 5.0 RPG 3.1 APG 0.8 3P% 45.2% Coulibaly helped himself in a big way the last month in helping lead Mets 92 to the Pro A Finals. He's played his way into a potential lottery selection and would make sense for OKC, which historically tends to value long wings with major potential.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kobe Bufkin SG Michigan • Soph • 6'4" / 187 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14 RPG 4.5 APG 2.9 3P% 35.5% The belief for Toronto is that they may look to add to their weapons in the backcourt to potentially protect themselves from Fred VanVleet's potential departure. Bufkin is a combo guard who had a breakout second half of the season for Michigan and has the scoring ability to fill it up at every area of the court to go with sound defense.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jalen Hood-Schifino PG Indiana • Fr • 6'4" / 217 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.5 RPG 4.1 APG 3.7 3P% 33.3% NBA teams are always on the hunt for combo guard/creators like Hood-Schifino, and he flashed enough on both ends at Indiana to push for a potential lottery spot in this year's draft. Great frame, really good defensively, and knows how to attack and make plays off the bounce. His shot needs to become more developmentally consistent but the tools here are undeniable.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jett Howard SG Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.2 RPG 2.8 APG 2.0 3P% 36.8% Knock-down shooters aren't easy to come by, and Howard is an exciting one at 6-8. He's a quick decision-maker who can spot up in transition or hit 3-pointers off the dribble, and has also flashed some playmaking ability off of closeouts.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 16 Keyonte George SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.3 RPG 4.2 APG 2.8 3P% 33.8% If you squint a bit at George's game you'll see some shades of Bradley Beal in terms of what he can do as a scorer and combo guard. George impressed NBA teams at his pro day in Chicago during the NBA Draft Combine and appears to be on the rise, though he is a bit of a polarizing prospect who could go in the lottery or slip into the 20s.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jaime Jaquez Jr. SG UCLA • Sr • 6'6" / 226 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 17.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.4 3P% 31.7% Twenty-two-year-olds don't frequently climb this high in drafts, but Jaquez has had a strong few weeks on the pre-draft circuit and could be an exception. He's a savvy, experienced guard who can be a creator and scorer and embraces his role as a defensive playmaker to boot.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Brandin Podziemski SG Santa Clara • Soph • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 19.9 RPG 8.8 APG 3.7 3P% 43.8% One of the big winners of the NBA Draft Combine, Podziemski, coming off a breakout season in which he won Co-WCC Player of the Year honors at Santa Clara, goes No. 18 here as a plug-and-play combo guard who can add scoring, playmaking and toughness for a title contender.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Dereck Lively II C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5.2 RPG 5.4 BPG 2.4 Best player available here is Lively, the one-and-done Duke big man who was among the most effective rim-protecting players in all of college hoops last season. He's still got some growing to do as an offensive weapon, but his defensive impact is a foundational piece of his game that will translate, and there is a wave of momentum at his sails during the pre-draft process that makes me think this will present real value for the Dubs.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 20 Nick Smith Jr. SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 1.6 APG 1.7 3P% 33.8% A nagging knee injury cost Smith Jr. real exposure to showcase himself on a big stage this season after carrying momentum into the season as a potential top-three pick. But the No. 1 recruit from the 2022 class, an immensely talented scorer and slasher, is still someone I think teams will be glad to bring in and develop, and in this range he'd be a no-brainer.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 21 Kris Murray PF Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 213 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.2 RPG 7.9 APG 2 3P% 33.5% Murray had a breakout season for Iowa averaging north of 20 points per game while showing off range as a 3-point shooter. He's a combo forward who brings versatility, polish and size.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Leonard Miller SF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 213 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.9 RPG 10.1 3P% 30.4% Miller is a double-double machine who was playing like one of the best prospects for G League Ignite by the end of the season. His long-term potential as a big wing who can pass and defend presents nice value for the Nets, who have back-to-back picks here.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Hawkins SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'4" / 186 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 1.3 3P% 38.8% No player in this class is more skilled as a spot-up shooter than Hawkins, whose ability to be his own offensive hub because of his space-creation is underrated and under-appreciated. He profiles as a Duncan Robinson-like talent who can specialize as a floor-spacing scorer.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Olivier-Maxence Prosper SF Marquette • Jr • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 12.5 RPG 4.7 APG 0.7 3P% 33.9% Prosper played so well on the first day of scrimmages at the combine that he pulled out of the second day, showing so much as an energetic combo forward that he likely solidified himself as a top-30 pick in this class. A really athletic, long forward who can shoot and impact winning with effort.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 25 Trayce Jackson-Davis PF Indiana • Jr • 6'8" / 240 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 20.9 RPG 10.8 APG 4.0 Big men who don't shoot 3-pointers don't pop off the page as definite first-rounders, and yet Jackson-Davis by most measures appears to be an anomaly. He's a dominant interior scorer and rebounder who shows great touch and makes great plays as a passer, and there is optimism in NBA circles that he will in time develop into a floor-spacer.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 26 Noah Clowney PF Alabama • Fr • 6'10" / 210 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9.8 RPG 7.8 APG 0.9 Clowney received a green room invite to the draft, suggesting he's likely a first-round pick. In a class thin on bigs, his value as a shot-blocking center with 3-point shooting potential could be boosted.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Ben Sheppard SG Belmont • Sr • 6'5" / 194 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 16th PPG 18.8 RPG 5.2 APG 2.9 3P% 41.5% Sheppard had a tremendous pre-draft process and starred at the NBA Draft Combine, showcasing his shooting ability. He plays hard on both ends and could wind up in the back end of the first round.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 28 Rayan Rupert SF France • 6'6" / 193 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 12th A developmental wing with real skill and a defensive baseline, Rupert hails from the NBL's New Zealand Breakers as an intriguing long-term talent worth gambling on in this range. He has incredible movement skills and flashes serious upside as a creator and downhill driver. Lots of tools to like.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 29 Dariq Whitehead SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 8.3 RPG 2.4 APG 1.0 3P% 42.4% Whitehead is one of the more intriguing prospects in the class, and another recent foot surgery only adds to the mystery. If healthy, though, he could be the steal of the draft with his size and scoring ability. The Nuggets may be hunting for a more immediate win-now piece, but they have shown a willingness to gamble on big talents like Bol Bol and Michael Porter Jr. who wound up slipping to them in recent years.