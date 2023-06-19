Before you scroll down and see which players' headshots are attached to which teams, understand that this mock draft is not like any other mock draft you've read.
If it's draft week, that means it's time for my once-a-year Big Board mock.
Below, you'll see my projection on who should be taken and in what order. Absolutely important consideration: I am NOT predicting team behavior. If you'd like to take a peek at traditional mock drafts, we have plenty of those. Here's Kyle Boone's and Gary Parrish's and David Cobb's and Colin Ward-Henninger's.
My mock below isn't predicting who will be best pick after the first couple of years in the Association. This is a long-term projection. When we get to 10-plus years from now, who will have the best NBA careers from the 2023 NBA Draft? That's what this mock is all about. So, scroll down and you will see some big swings and major fades vs. what the collective NBA scouting community has settled on just days out from the draft.
It's important to keep in mind that I'm not lining up these guys based on fit or team need. This is purely about projecting who can, and who I think will, be the best NBA players in totality. Let's check back in come 2033 and see how I did, deal?
What more is there to say at this point? Wembanyama led the French League in scoring, rebounding and blocks this past season and continued to play through June. (This still seems a tad under-appreciated.) He's the best combination of height, scoring, ball-handling, playmaking, defense and fine-tuned skill we've ever seen from someone at his size. Plainly, he's the best prospect to come into the NBA since LeBron. There is a chance (and I don't think it's faint) that he winds up outside the top three of this draft by the end of his career, but there's no practical reason to predict that right now. If Wemby hits his ceiling, he'll be one of the 10 best players of all time. If he merely reaches 80% of his potential, he'll be one of the 15 best players of the next 15 years. That still probably puts him atop this list.
Nickname is a verb? I'm probably going to be in on that guy. Scoot has All-NBA potential. There have been 15 players in NBA history to average 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists as a rookie. I think Henderson has an outside chance to be the 16th. Glorious handle, confidence, get-to-the-rim tenaciousness and shot-making potential that make his game irresistible. He should be an impact starter from Day 1. There are valid concerns with his defensive consistency and long-range shooting, but Henderson is the best playmaker in 2023's draft pool. He manifests angles and situations that most other players can't even envision. Star.
Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs
Here's my moonshot prediction, and it's going to need years and years if it's going to come true. Lively's college stats don't jump out at you, but he's the former No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports. His bounciness, rim protection, galloping frame and long-term shooting potential make him one of the best potential boom picks in this draft. Lively could wind up being a top-three defender in this draft, and maybe No. 2 to Wemby. He'll also be a looming lob menace. I go as high as third on my big board because I think he'll grow into a 35% 3-point shooter. At his size and with that defense and shooting prowess, I'm predicting multiple All-Star seasons. He'll need a couple of years to fill out his frame, but the future is bright, bright, bright.
Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Can play 1, 2 or 3 at the NBA level and will likely be ready to step in and start in short order. I'm higher on Black than almost anyone because he loves to play defense and is damn good at it. His football background has him primed for physical play. He's not a sloppy player, which you might expect from time to time for a 6-6 point guard. Good lateral movement, walls up well. Will chase and push through screens and seldom looks out of his depth against guards and forwards. A sneaky help defender, too. On offense, he understands passing lanes well and gets his chest into defenders. Definitely stronger than what he looks — and he's got a good base to his frame. His shooting is what will prevent him from being picked this high, but I think there's a chance Black eventually becomes a notch better than Ben Simmons at his peak.
Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs
I've got Miller just a few slots lower than where he'll be picked. Why? I do wonder if he's got the thing that Henderson has — the dynamic power of personality to be a No. 1 on a team. He had it in spurts at Alabama, but in talking to scouts, Miller's sometimes-beta on-floor approach has been a knock. His stock revolves around his size, length and scoring upside. Simply put: he looks the part of a go-to scoring NBA wing. There's a chance Miller emerges from this draft as the best shooter of the group. That would not surprise me. I think he has All-Star potential, but I also think there's a chance he winds up blending into the scenery. I understand the debate at No. 2 between him and Henderson, but Henderson for me clearly has the better all-around package.
Let's zag on the Thompson twins. I'm siding with my colleague Adam Finkelstein, who's been banging the drum for a while now that Ausar Thompson is the superior prospect to brother Amen. Ausar's game has more all-around attributes than Amen, even if Amen is more frequently putting up highlight-reel plays. Ausar's shooting also has some NBA scouts optimistic about how he fits as a true 2. He has a good feel, always a desired attribute for someone playing shooting guard. He's developed a reputation as a greaser for how well he cuts and keeps the defense on its heels. It would've been a lot of fun to see him play in college.
Connecticut • Soph • 6'4" / 186 lbs
Even if he doesn't prove to be the best shooter in this draft (disclaimer: Hawkins might prove to be the best shooter in this draft), he'll probably be top-three. Hawkins was the back-breaking piece that made UConn go from being a really good team to being a dominant national champion. And yet: his role seems better at the next level. Poor Man's Klay Thompson is a fair bar for him heading into the NBA. Hawkins is never going to be a great all-around player, but he's going to get buckets at a good clip and has the physical tools and discipline to allow him to thrive if he's drafted in the right system.
Indiana • Fr • 6'4" / 217 lbs
Good guard with good size who's not afraid of the big moment and was one of the best Robins in college hoops last season (Trayce Jackson-Davis being the Batman at Indiana). Succeeding as a point guard at the NBA level means understanding ball-screen reads and making the right decisions; Hood-Schifino was one of the best in the Big Ten last season. I love his touch, love his feel for the big moment. There are times he plays like a veteran, yet he's 19. Will get knocked for not having a fifth gear, but give him time to grow and he can be a steady hand running an offense. He's not reliable yet from long distance, and that will have to change to validate having him as high as eighth 10-plus years down the road.
Athleticism will not be denied and his size playing point guard is where the standard is moving to in the NBA. Watching him, it's hard to take your eyes off his game due to how electric he can be. Most people have not seen him or his brother play, but the hype is valid. The chances of both players being top-six-good in this draft are narrow, however. I am selling a bit on Amen because his shooting isn't among the 15 best in this draft class. Coming from OTE, I also wonder about the development and adjustment to the NBA level. Intrigue level is high here, though.
UCLA • Sr • 6'6" / 226 lbs
Let's get a real dash of spice in this top 10. Jaquez is older than most of my other top 30 prospects, but his competitiveness, athleticism (check those combine numbers), consistency and reputation as a teammate will ultimately suit him well in his NBA career. I see Jaquez as a guy who will grow into a player capable of giving a team 24 one night, then dropping a line like 7/7/6/2 and being just as effective. Plays tough, been in the spotlight a long time. I think his defensive ceiling will limit him, but some players just have the stuff to stick and I love Jaquez's chances to play in the NBA for a decade.
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
A lot of NBA people will tell you the ingredients to sticking in the league a long time involve: play legitimate defense all the time, don't be a below-average shooter, be a good teammate. Simple as it sounds, it's a tall task for a lot of guys. I don't think it will be for Wallace, who is a flat-out joy to watch play defense. He has ridiculous versatility and reaction when guarding the ball. I don't think he'll be much of a scorer, but so long as his injury from Kentucky doesn't linger moving forward? He'll be alright. His wingspan is six inches longer than his frame and he could be one of the most valuable backup point guards by 2026.
Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 217 lbs
Looked like he was tracking to easy lottery status when I saw him in the summer of 2021. Two foot surgeries in eight months' time is not going to move me off the visual of Whitehead eventually putting it together and growing into a fun 14 ppg guy by the late 2020s. His body is perfect for a 2-guard in the NBA, he has three-level range and will be a deployable defender if injuries don't inhibit his instincts. Had he not faced two sets of foot issues, he very well could be a top-10 pick. He's not going as high as I have him here, but it's very much on the table that he outplays his draft position by the end of his rookie contract.
Houston • Fr • 6'7" / 249 lbs
I wonder if he gets squeezed a bit in terms of his position. I don't foresee him playing a lot of small-ball 5, and that's not an indictment on his game. Walker is a beast and can succeed as a 4 in the NBA. I question how productive he'll be overall on the offensive end and how often he'll be asked to score. And for a player his size, he was a bit too in love with his floater in his one-and-done season at Houston. There will be some changes in roles and tasks for him at the NBA level. I like him a lot as a sometimes-starter who thrives early as a backup. I don't love him as a top-seven pick who will in essence be asked to be something close to an eight-year starter.
Cam Whitmore SF
Villanova • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs
No, I didn't forget Whitmore. Go peek back at the past 20 years worth of drafts and see guys who were taken in the top six or seven in a given year. There's almost always at least a pair of those players who prove to be well outside of the top 20 years down the road. It's going to happen this year, too, I'm just giving my best shot at identifying which players it'll be. Whitmore has had a great pre-draft process, but at Villanova he was a bit all over the place, and was often a player who did not significantly increase VU's objective to win. There is a lot to like here, but Whitmore might be the player with the best collection of traits and measurables in this draft, while not having a "game" to package it in.
Connecticut • Jr • 6'6" / 198 lbs
If I had more conviction that Jackson would eventually be able to fix his jumper, I'd have him coasting into the top 10. I'm not sure that ever gets ironed out. I expect to see him on a roster a decade from now, even if his role is situation-specific. The word "unique" is often overused in sports — and particularly player evaluations — but it is no stretch to say that Jackson's game in the context of the '23 draft class is unique. Nobody else like him, and it's why he's got a chance to stick. Overwhelming strength is his twitchy and bendable athleticism. Has superb length, great leaping ability, good hands and flies all over the floor. High-IQ, a rare non-lottery prospect who is a near-guarantee to make any roster better because he checks dozens of boxes.
Will be a wing who is capable of being an interlocking chain on offense. Good wingspan, good size, is comfortable playing in traffic and has confidence finishing at the rim with power or improv. He comes from G League Ignite, and I still think we're early in determining how reliable projections from players out of that system are. But in watching Miller and talking to a few evaluators, he seems a pragmatic choice to ultimately end up in the 12-18 range — both as a draft pick and in the hierarchy of picks in this class 10 years from now.
Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs
I love that his shooting percentages are all impressive. He's potentially going to be a reliable shot-maker for years to come. He wasn't expected to be here after one year at Ohio State, so there is a chance he's a flash in the pan from a prospect perspective, but that would surprise me long-term. I think he'll occasionally crack into a starting rotation. He's got a nose for rebounding and will be able to play three positions in a few years' time. Defensive IQ needs some honing, but he's got no business dropping out of the top 20.
Jett Howard SG
Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs
Howard seemed undervalued heading into college, and that wound up being the case. Michigan had a forgettable season, but Howard showed poise and promise throughout most of his freshman campaign. In addition to having NBA DNA, Howard has so much room to grow. He'll have NBA range and will be able to thrive in advanced concepts at that level. Rarely goes shot-hunting, and the ball doesn't stick with him. He does need some firming up around the edges, and his commitment to defense is up for debate. Watch him play for 40 minutes and you'll see he has the collective game that will enable him to make it in the NBA.
Kris Murray PF
Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 213 lbs
Considered a notch below his brother, Keegan, who proved his value as one of the best rookies last season. Kris is long, and I think he'll get to a second contract because of his length, above-average defense and healthy range of 3-point accuracy. His playmaking ability is limited, but there's enough all-around competency to see him being a quality journeyman. Murray could have been drafted a year ago but wisely went back to Iowa. He improved his game and, as a result, will be rewarded on draft night.
What future awaits for Wembanyama's French teammate? He's a year ahead of the pace, having solidified his 2023 stock with his play over the spring. (How much did having Wemby in the mix help this?) Coulibaly has physical traits and athleticism that will give him a chance to play good minutes as a rookie. He is comfortable playing fast, has a jump shot that is good now and should get better. Plus: he's still just 18. Potential is dripping off his jersey. We'll see if he can adjust from European play to the NBA without losing the tangible talents that make him one of the trendiest risers heading into Thursday night.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Gradey Dick SF
Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 204 lbs
Acknowledging right off the jump that I'm fading Dick in a contrarian way, partly because I think he's got a chance to make an NBA paycheck for a while as a spot-up shooter ... but how else will his talents be deployed? Dick has the range to be a contributor as a rookie, for sure. The shot is going to be his moneymaker. How often does he get his chances? His measurables and athleticism are a concern, and Dick hasn't proven to be a guy who is going to win off the dribble a ton. Of course he can evolve into having more dimensions as a player, but from an NBA standpoint, I think he's got a lot of room to grow/go.
Round 1 - Pick 22
UCF • Fr • 6'8" / 214 lbs
Durable power forward with a 7-1 wingspan, a good athlete who should be a plus-defender in short order at the NBA level. Understands those concepts well and has the body type and durability to give himself a really good chance at sticking. I think he's been held in such high esteem because a lot of NBA teams think he can fill a role as a do-it-most defender who can adapt in a variety of schemes. My drawbacks: His all-around offensive game, from a playmaking or creation standpoint for others, is still raw. He's also not nearly the rebounder he should be at his size and position. Would be no failure, and would not surprise me, if he is an energy role player.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs
Smith is a moving target as a prospect. Once upon a time, he was regarded as the No. 1 player in the high school Class of '22. He had injuries as a freshman at Arkansas, which led to him playing in fewer than half of the Razorbacks' games (17 out of 36). I think Smith is going to be a good-not-great NBA scorer. He has a lot of tools in his belt, and there's enough activeness on the defensive end to buy him as someone that can make it to a second NBA contract with some room to spare.
Isaiah Wong SG
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 178 lbs
I'm a sucker for three- and four-year college players who a) steadily improve year over year, and b) play significant roles on highly successful teams. Wong was the central force on Miami's Final Four squad. He's being severely undervalued in this draft. Somewhat undersized, but he has NBA range, is among the most sure-minded guards in this draft and was the ACC Player of the Year. His ball handling, decision making, competitiveness and shooting eye will guarantee he's drafted — but I'm willing to bet we'll look up in five years and see he went at least 15 spots too late.
Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs
George didn't pop as a shooter at Baylor, but he has the physical scoring tools to eventually crack as a starter if he's on the right team and if he buys into a supplemental role. George has been unafraid to have the ball in his hands for much of his playing career, but now he'll have some adjustment periods. I'm lower on him than what you'll see in traditional mock drafts due to a lot of ground that needs to be made up on the defensive end and his growth as an all-around playmaker that I didn't see a lot of at Baylor. On talent alone, I'd have George in the top 15 in this class.
Kobe Bufkin SG
Michigan • Soph • 6'4" / 187 lbs
The last of the projected lottery or near-lottery picks I'm dialing back on in my top 30. I think Bufkin has one of the lowest floors and highest ceilings of any guard in this draft. To me, where he goes is going to be a big factor in his long-term sustainability. He's projected to do well in part because he's so young as an outgoing sophomore (he won't turn 20 until September). If he can grow into more of a creator and bulk out his body, he's going to have a great shot. Ultimately, some of the players picked in the teens will wind up being taken 5-10 spots too early, and for me, Bufkin is in that group.
Emoni Bates SG
Eastern Michigan • Soph • 6'8" / 179 lbs
Some evaluators believe there's still a great player hiding inside of Bates. I'm talking: If he hits, he'll be a top-10 player in this class. Not unthinkable, but the evidence for that hasn't existed for a few years now. Still, Bates' raw shooting ability and athleticism (at least on the offensive side) is so tempting, it would be foolish to not include him in here. It's not so hard to envision Bates lasting five years on an NBA roster, and if you can do that as someone in the 25-30 range, you're doing something right. Bates has been living a humbled life for some time now. He'll have to mature all the way in order to validate this projection.
Adama Sanogo PF
Connecticut • Jr • 6'7" / 258 lbs
The 2023 Final Four MOP has inevitably been undervalued heading into the draft. Sanogo has one of the best combinations of strength and touch of any big in this year's pool. He also developed a mild 3-point habit in between his sophomore and junior seasons. After going 0-of-1 from 3-point range in his first two seasons, Sanogo went 19-of-52 (36.5%) last season. He won't be tasked with making a lot from beyond 15 feet, but he can, and that's why he's going to turn out to be a top-30 player from this draft. The rebounding and low-post passing is undeniable, and Sanogo's switching on defense is getting better. He can play in space. He's ready for the league.
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'5" / 192 lbs
He played five years and started his career at George Mason, but that's no reason to hold him back. (After all, look around at how many players who went undrafted and/or had mid-major backgrounds who are getting NBA minutes these days.) Miller was one of the best wings in college hoops last season. He's a career 58% shooter from inside the 3-point line. He takes good shots, is highly disciplined and could be a good glue guy on many an NBA team. One of my biggest sleepers in this draft.
Amari Bailey SG
UCLA • Fr • 6'3" / 191 lbs
Was ranked 10th in the Class of 2022. A combo guard with good size, plenty of talent and someone who didn't get his full chance at UCLA due to some injury problems and getting squeezed on roster minutes. If he finds the right spot, he's got a good chance at playing more than a couple of years due to his shooting stroke, willingness to pass and command of the dribble. Will be a fun value pick, no matter when/where he gets selected.
Duke • 6'10" / 250 lbs
Banchero is coming off an impressive NCAA Tournament run with Duke where he showcased his scoring polish and proved his passing and playmaking is a real asset to his NBA prospects. After growing up as a guard and sprouting to 6-10, his appeal lies in his offensive versatility as a scoring forward who can make good passing reads to boot.
Jabari Smith PF
Auburn • 6'11" / 220 lbs
Smith went out with a whimper in the NCAA Tournament -- he finished 3 of 16 from the floor in Auburn's second-round loss to Miami -- but he remains locked in as a top-four talent in this class. Smith's an incredible shooter for his size and a very good defender who has as high a ceiling as anyone in this class.
Kentucky • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Sharpe is the mystery man primed to upend this year's draft. The former No. 1 overall recruit reclassified to the 2021 class, enrolled at the midyear point at Kentucky and played exactly zero minutes. But he's primed to be a potential top five pick -- maybe higher -- because of his elite scoring instincts, creation and size at the guard position. I have OKC taking the gamble on him at No. 4 in hopes of grooming him to be a long-term piece of its core next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.
Jaden Ivey SG
Purdue • 6'4" / 195 lbs
We've had Ivey at No. 1 on our Big Board since January, but we're self-aware enough to know that's far from consensus in NBA circles. He's an explosive athlete who can pressure the rim at will, he improved his outside shot and he's added a stepback jumper to his arsenal, all translatable to the NBA. He needs to improve his decision-making and his defense to really threaten for the top pick, which right now seem like big enough questions to keep him at No. 5 in our projections.
Iowa • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Keegan Murray was so, so good to end the season for Iowa. Just how good, you ask? He set a Big Ten Tournament record with 103 points in leading the Hawkeyes to four wins in four days and capturing the league's crown. That good. His scoring threat from anywhere on the court coupled with his defensive chops around the paint could easily put him at No. 6 in this draft given his easily translatable all-around skill set.
Kentucky • 6'3" / 195 lbs
There's a number of factors here working against Washington's NBA prospects that include playing more off the ball at Kentucky and a nagging injury that hurt his production down the stretch run of the season. However, in the grand scheme, he has a strong case as a top-10 talent in this class, hence the high placement here in my projections. Has a ton of untapped potential operating as a lead guard which we only saw in spurts at UK, and his time spent playing off the ball as a scorer should only help his prospects of becoming a solid combo guard in the league.
Baylor • 6'9" / 230 lbs
The raw stats don't do justice to the impact Sochan made at Baylor and can potentially make in the NBA. He's a combo forward who can defend multiple positions, plays wing, power forward and center, and has playmaking ability to boot. Heck, Baylor at times ran its offense through him. With so many NBA teams looking for the next Draymond Green, Sochan -- and I'm not saying he IS the next Green -- profiles closest to him among prospects in this class.
AJ Griffin SF
Duke • 6'6" / 220 lbs
At Duke, Griffin took a backseat frequently to Wendell Moore and fellow one-and-done talent Banchero. He was inconsistent, which was not unexpected after starting the year injured. Nonetheless, the flashes of stardom he showed in spurts should easily get him into the lottery. Great 3-point shooter, strong frame and positionally can fit into just about any roster with his defensive potential, shooting and creation.
Ochai Agbaji SG
Kansas • 6'5" / 215 lbs
A year ago, Agbaji tested the draft waters and ultimately came back to school in a quest to improve his stock. Well, mission accomplished. As a senior with KU this season he shot above 40% from 3-point range, embraced his role as the team's alpha scorer and -- oh, by the way -- led the Jayhawks to a national title. His NBA-ready body, defensive intensity and outside shooting scream NBA role player.
Johnny Davis SF
Wisconsin • 6'5" / 195 lbs
A late-season ankle injury suffered just before the Big Ten Tournament hurt Davis' production and momentum in what could've been a national welcome to his game on the NCAA Tournament stage. But prior to that, Davis was the No. 1 option on a just-OK Wisconsin team that he led to a No. 3 seed. His defense is immediately translatable to the NBA as is his scoring chops from the mid-range in, though his 3-point accuracy could use some slight improvement. After shooting 39% from 3 as a freshman in a smaller role I expect it will not be a problem for him in a system with NBA spacing where he's not consistently the No. 1 option on opponents' scouting report.
Arizona • 6'5" / 210 lbs
A strong close to the season for Mathurin -- highlighted by a 30-point explosion in the NCAA Tournament vs. TCU -- showcased just how good a talent he is. He's a dynamic offensive weapon who can knock down outside shots at a high level and isn't just a one-trick pony as a two-guard. Really like his ability to make things happen with the ball in his hands and he's a smart off-ball player as a cutter as well.
Memphis • 6'11" / 250 lbs
Charlotte has waited patiently -- perhaps too patiently -- in addressing the center spot. No more. Here, they grab a high-flying star in Duren who can defend the rim, run the floor and score it efficiently inside the arc. His lob-finishing ability makes him a perfect fit next to LaMelo Ball.
There's always a surprise or two in the first round of the draft (usually the Suns!), and Dieng profiles as one of the more likely candidates to crash into the lottery. This 6-9 forward playing big minutes and making strides in the NBL with the Breakers, and at 18 years old, he has big potential as a jumbo forward because of his length and scoring ability.
Duke • 7'1" / 240 lbs
Another big man for Charlotte? Another big man for Charlotte! Williams would be a nice complement to Duren as a more traditional big who blocks shots, rebounds and runs the floor, while Duren could be the flash and pizazz prospect who defends the paint but can also play above the rim. Think they could work in tandem together nicely, and they could give the Hornets a major, necessary upgrade in the frontcourt.
Tari Eason PF
LSU • 6'8" / 215 lbs
Eason, a big combo forward who can space the floor as a shooter, open up the offense as a straight-line driver and really impact the game on defense as a do-it-all weapon is a tricky one to pin down here. He's raw and his offense isn't quite NBA-ready but the physical tools and defense alone could get him into the teens of this draft on potential.
Daniels has a chance to be the first G League Ignite talent taken in this year's NBA Draft after a strong one-and-done season with the program where he shot nearly 35% from 3-point range and showcased himself as a do-it-all guard. Teams should find his ability to put the ball on the floor and create most impressive, and his defensive intensity and rebounding stick out to me on tape. Still some rough edges but has the skill, feel and frame to be a safe pick, especially in this range.
Probably the best long-term prospect involved with the Overtime Elite league this season. Montero plays lead guard with pizazz and his playmaking pops as both a creator and shooter. He loves attacking downhill and has the know-how to pull up on a dime. Montero needs to improve his overall arsenal on offense, particularly as a scorer and shooter -- his free-throw and 3-point shooting numbers are dreadful -- but I'd be willing to bet on that developing here at 18.
We may have overshot expectations with Hardy. Entering the season he was top-five for me, but there's still a lot to like here. Yes, he's been pretty inefficient, and yes, his decision-making as a playmaker probably needs fine-tuning, but he was very productive for G League Ignite and remains a very gifted scorer and creator with room to develop. Keep in mind he won't turn 20 until later this summer.
The oldest of the G League Ignite blue-chip talents, Beauchamp this season at 20 years old rode a strong season into first-round territory. Great size, very athletic, just needs to improve the shot. It's encouraging his prowess as a scorer has at least been proven at a high level after averaging more than 30 points per game a year ago for Yakima Valley College, but the NBA is a different animal entirely. Like that he has some potential in many areas, don't love that he's not a star in any one area, so he feels like more of a risky bet than others available in this range.
Baylor • 6'7" / 205 lbs
We never got the full-blown freshman breakout from Brown in the same way we did from teammate Jeremy Sochan, but Brown's absolutely going to be in the mix as a potential lottery pick this summer. Brown has a big frame, defends the wing like crazy and can stretch the floor as a shooter as well.
Milwaukee • 6'9" / 220 lbs
It was something of a lost season for Baldwin Jr., the former No. 1 overall prospect in his recruiting class. He played in only 11 games and missed most of the last month of the season because of a bout with COVID and an injury. Additionally, he didn't overwhelm in the Horizon League, where he shot 26.6% from 3-point range and 41.8% from the floor. His stock is really hard to pin down. Ultimately, though, a team will love his potential and past pedigree, so I can't see him dropping out of the first 30 picks.
Blake Wesley SG
Notre Dame • 6'5" / 185 lbs
Wesley's primary appeal out of Notre Dame is his scoring ability from the guard spot and his mature frame. He's adept at getting to his spots, creating with the ball in his hands and getting to the line by pressuring the rim. His efficiency took a hit down the stretch, and he's still plenty raw as a prospect, but there's a lot to like here for someone who just turned 19.
Tennessee • 5'11" / 170 lbs
Chandler is the smallest of any prospect in the Top 60 of our rankings, so that stands out as a potential concern projecting him into the NBA. But if anyone can overcome that, it's him. Chandler's a lightning-quick talent who can blow by defenders and knows how to masterfully manipulate defenses with the rock in his hands.
Stanford • Soph • 6'7" / 230 lbs
A long wing with raw potential, Ingram may have played his way into going one-and-done despite a lackluster finish to his freshman season at Stanford. He flashed some real potential as a big wing who could space the floor, defend and even create.
Ohio State • 6'5" / 180 lbs
Ohio State turned to Branham as one of its go-to options down the stretch run of the season. He responded by averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in the second half of the year. Branham is a big wing who can torch the net and scores it at a really high level.
E.J. Liddell PF
Ohio State • 6'7" / 240 lbs
Liddell doesn't quite fit into a traditional bucket as a prospect -- he's a tad undersized for a big -- but it's hard to ignore his production. He's a gifted scorer who finds ways to produce and he ranked among the top five of all Big Ten players in blocks and scoring. His improved outside shot and rebounding tenacity should help him stick in the league.
Jovic remains one of this draft's most unique prospects because of the blend of his size, shooting and creating. He's a really good passer and Mega has used him at times as its primary initiator, something you rarely see from a player that tall, which speaks to his vision on the whole. The point forward potential is probably not realistic at the NBA level but, like Josh Giddey in last year's draft, vision and creation ability regardless of level have a tendency to translate up. He's a connector, and a really good one at that.
Trevor Keels SG
Duke • 6'5" / 221 lbs
On a loaded Duke team, Keels had a habit of disappearing for large stretches and blending in. But he had a few standout showings as well, including a 19-point outing in Duke's Final Four loss to North Carolina where he dropped in two big triples. With a mature frame and bulldog mentality on defense he has role-playing potential, which I'd expect Memphis would be happy to jump on at 29.
Auburn • 7'1" / 245 lbs
Kessler finished first among all college players in blocked shots per game and first in block rate. He was genuinely a nightmare defender for opponents in and around the paint. He was also very efficient as a scorer, ranking top-20 nationally in effective field goal percentage. Kessler is a big man who knows his role and plays it very well.
