Round 1 - Pick 1 Victor Wembanyama C France • 7'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 21.3 RPG 10.5 APG 2.5 3P% 28.0% Wembanyama has been described as the most unique, and arguably best, teenage basketball prospect the world has ever seen. If things break the right way, the French sensation could eventually become the best offensive and the best defensive player in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Brandon Miller SF Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 38.4% Reasonable minds can disagree on whether Miller or Scoot Henderson is the second-best prospect in this draft because most believe it's very debatable. What's less debatable is that Miller is a better fit with franchise point guard LaMelo Ball, and that's among the reasons Charlotte should probably go that direction.

Round 1- Pick 3 Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.6 RPG 5.1 APG 6.6 3P% 32.4% There's a lot of speculation that Portland will move this pick for an experienced piece who is better equipped to help Damian Lillard win now. Either way, Henderson, a super-athletic lead guard who skipped college for the G-League Ignite, should be the third player selected in this draft by the Blazers or somebody else.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Cam Whitmore SF Villanova • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 5.3 APG 0.7 3P% 34.3% Whitmore reportedly had a super-impressive pro day in California that very much has him under consideration to be a top-four pick. The wing is a great athlete with a top-shelf body and in possession of most of the attributes that are usually necessary to star in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 214 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Pistons already have young guards like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey on the roster — but it would still be difficult to pass on a talent like Amen Thompson at this point in the draft. It's not a perfect fit, but Detroit's new coach, Monty Williams, would have a fun time figuring out how to make it work.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 4th Ausar Thompson is Amen's twin brother and a comparable talent whom some believe is actually the superior talent. He would be a nice building block in Orlando next to frontcourt standouts Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jarace Walker PF Houston • Fr • 6'7" / 249 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.2 RPG 6.8 APG 1.8 3P% 34.7% Walker will enter the NBA with incredible physical attributes and should be more capable of making an impact defensively than offensively. In time, he'll be able to play the four and some small-ball five, and stardom is possible if his offensive game develops as he grows older.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalen Hood-Schifino PG Indiana • Fr • 6'4" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.5 RPG 4.1 APG 3.7 3P% 33.3% Hood-Schifino is, in my opinion, the best prospect available at this point in this mock draft. He's a super-talented combo guard who has a more-dependable 3-point shot than what he showed in his one season at Indiana.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Black PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.8 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 30.1% Black has great size for his position and the ability to make plays out of pick-and-rolls. Those attributes combined with a high basketball IQ make him a sensible option for a Utah franchise rebuilding.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Gradey Dick SF Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.1 APG 1.7 3P% 40.3% It's hard to know what the Mavericks' roster will look like next season given the uncertainty surrounding the Kyrie Irving situation. But every franchise needs more shooting, and Dick is arguably the best shooter in this draft.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 11 Keyonte George SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.3 RPG 4.2 APG 2.8 3P% 33.8% I have the Magic taking a big guard with their first pick in this draft, so this is a decent spot to grab a backcourt partner. George wasn't the most consistent freshman in the country in his one season at Baylor, but his ability to navigate pick-and-rolls, put pressure on defenses and score is undeniable.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Taylor Hendricks PF UCF • Fr • 6'8" / 214 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.1 RPG 7 APG 1.4 3P% 39.4% Hendricks is an out-of-nowhere prospect who is the type of tall, athletic and a proven shooter Oklahoma City prioritizes. He made 39.4% of the 4.6 3-pointers he attempted in his one season at UCF while becoming a one-and-done lottery pick despite being ranked outside of the top 80 in the Class of 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jett Howard SG Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.2 RPG 2.8 APG 2 3P% 36.8% The Raptors ranked 28th this season in 3-point percentage, which is among the reasons Howard makes sense for them. He can play multiple positions, reliably make shots from the perimeter and is just, broadly speaking, a good-sized player with a well-rounded skillset, in part because he's the son of a former NBA player and high-major college coach.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Hawkins SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'4" / 186 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 1.3 3P% 38.8% Assuming Zion Williamson is ever healthy enough to play consistently, the Pelicans will need to surround him with shooting. Hawkins made more than 38% of the 7.6 3-pointers he attempted per game this season while helping UConn win the national championship.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dereck Lively II C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5.2 RPG 5.4 APG 1.1 3P% 15.4% Having a real and young rim-protector to grow with Trae Young would be a move in the right direction for an Atlanta franchise that's stalled. Lively's one season at Duke got off to a rough start and was statistically unimpressive, but he showed enough down the stretch as an impactful defender to solidify himself as a top-20 pick.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 16 Nick Smith Jr. SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs PPG 12.5 RPG 1.6 APG 1.7 3P% 33.8% Smith dealt with a less-than-perfect knee all season that limited him to just 17 games, most of which he struggled in relative to expectations that accompanied him to Arkansas. That's among the reasons he won't be selected where most projected he'd go a year ago, but he should still go somewhere inside the top 20 based on the ability to score he showed when he was healthy in high school.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brice Sensabaugh SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 16.3 RPG 5.4 APG 1.2 3P% 40.5% Sensabaugh, like Hendricks, was a sub-80 prospect in the Class of 2022 who was surprisingly great in his one year at Ohio State. If he improves as a perimeter defender, the 6-6 wing could develop into the type of 3-and-D player who could help LeBron James keep the Lakers as legitimate contenders in the West.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Cason Wallace PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.7 RPG 3.7 APG 4.3 3P% 34.6% The Heat could stand to add a young point guard to the roster as Kyle Lowry enters the final season of a three-year contract. Wallace is a nice option considering he's a playmaker who has a chance to be above average on both ends of the court given the way he enthusiastically takes on the role as an on-ball defender.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kobe Bufkin SG Michigan • Soph • 6'4" / 187 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14 RPG 4.5 APG 2.9 3P% 35.5% There's some thought that the Warriors might try to move off of Jordan Poole's contract this summer. If so, Bufkin could be a long-term replacement as an interesting two-way player who made 35.5% of the 3.7 3-pointers he attempted per game this season at Michigan.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 20 Bilal Coulibaly SF France • 6'6" / 230 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 5.7 RPG 0.9 APG 3.0 3P% 38.3% The Rockets should still very much be in a take-the-best-prospect-available mode — and there are a lot of people who believe that person, at this point in this mock draft, would be Coulibaly. He's Wembanyama's less-famous teammate who has solidified himself as a first-round option during this postseason run in France.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaime Jaquez Jr. SG UCLA • Sr • 6'6" / 226 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 15th PPG 17.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.4 3P% 31.7% Jaquez should enter the NBA at the age of 22 ready to contribute immediately. I've been a big believer in him for a while and assume he'll be, at worst, an impactful role player on a winning team for many years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Noah Clowney PF Alabama • Fr • 6'10" / 210 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9.8 RPG 7.9 APG 0.8 3P% 28.3% Defensive versatility is a desired skillset these days, and it also happens to be Noah Clowney's strongest attribute. The 6-10 forward has a 7-2 wingspan and the necessary enthusiasm to guard different types of players all over the court.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 23 Kris Murray PF Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 213 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.2 RPG 7.9 APG 2 3P% 33.5% Much like his brother who plays for the Kings, Murray projects as a combo forward who can stretch the floor on offense and guard multiple positions on defense. The Iowa alum won't be a top-five pick like his twin was last year, but he should comfortably go somewhere in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Leonard Miller SF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 213 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.9 RPG 10.1 APG 1.7 3P% 30.4% Miller had a nice season with the G-League Ignite, averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds as a 19 year-old playing against professionals. There's still a lot of development that needs to be done, but the physical tools to make it are all in place.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Dariq Whitehead SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 217 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 8.3 RPG 2.4 APG 1 3P% 42.4% Grizzlies are in the market for a wing considering they're uninterested in bringing Dillon Brooks back into the franchise. Whitehead would be a nice option if he falls this far considering he has good positional size and shot 42.4% from 3-point range in his one season at Duke.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 26 Rayan Rupert SF France • 6'6" / 192 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 10th Rupert remains unreliable offensively and very much a project. But he's a 6-6 wing with a 7-3 wingspan who has all the prerequisites to be a great perimeter defender if his shooting comes around enough to make him playable at the NBA level.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Olivier-Maxence Prosper SF Marquette • Soph • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 12.5 RPG 4.7 APG 0.7 3P% 33.9% Prosper emerged as a real first-round option thanks to a wonderful performance at the combine. He has a 7-1 wingspan and can be a versatile defender thanks to a motor that runs full-speed.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Wilson SF Kansas • Jr • 6'6" / 230 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 14th PPG 20.1 RPG 8.3 APG 2.2 3P% 33.7% Wilson is the latest Kansas alum to develop into a legitimate NBA player after spending multiple years under Bill Self. He made a huge leap from his third season to his fourth season with the Jayhawks while earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 29 Marcus Sasser SG Houston • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 17th PPG 16.8 RPG 2.8 APG 3.1 3P% 38.4% Sasser is a combo guard who played a big role in helping Houston secure a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. His ability to make plays and reliably hit jumpers will give him a chance to stick in the NBA even if he is a little on the small side.