If Drake is trying to dispel the notion of the infamous "Drake Curse," he has some work to do. On Wednesday night, Drake revealed that he bet a combined $150,000 on two parlays, and neither one was close to cashing.

Drake posted a video to Instagram in which he spoke about his Wednesday night bets. The world famous musician did say that he was on a bit of a cold streak.

"I always like to be honest," Drake said. "I'm definitely getting absolutely cooked lately."

Unfortunately for Drake, he continued to get cooked by the oddsmakers in Vegas. Neither of his two parlays panned out in his favor.

In his first parlay, Drake took the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Bruins, Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets on the moneyline. The second parlay featured moneyline bets on the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Bruins, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Edmonton Oilers.

The Nuggets did come through for Drake, but his parlays were toast before that game even tipped off. The Bruins, who just had the best regular season in NHL history, dropped Game 2 of their first-round series against the Florida Panthers.

This just adds to the suspicion that the "Drake Curse" is very real, and there have been other recent examples too. Back in February, Drake placed $400,000 on Jake Paul to knock out Tommy Fury in their boxing match. Fury wound up winning by decision.

If recent history has taught us anything, it's that if Drake is riding with your team, start bracing for disappointment.