The Los Angeles Lakers will be trying to snap their winless start to the season when they host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. LeBron James is averaging 25.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, which means he could be worth including in your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday. James had his worst outing of the season against Denver on Wednesday, scoring just 19 points in the loss. Meanwhile, Denver star Nikola Jokic scored 31 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out nine assists in that game.

Jokic was held to a combined 21 points in games against Portland and Utah earlier this week, and he has an expensive price tag in the NBA DFS player pool on Sunday. Should you be spending big on James or Jokic?

On Saturday, he highlighted Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Antetokounmpo scored 34 points with 17 rebounds and four assists to return 64.25 points on DraftKings and 58.0 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, October 30

For Sunday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, who is listed at $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Booker might be one of the most expensive players to back on Sunday, but McClure believes he is well worth the price. He is off to another hot start this season, averaging 29.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Booker has already eclipsed the 30-point mark on three occasions this season, including a 35-point showing against the Clippers on the road. He is facing one of the worst teams in the NBA on Sunday, which means he could put up huge numbers. The Rockets gave up 44 points to Antetokounmpo last Saturday, and Booker could be in line for a similar performance on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell ($8,800 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel). He has looked even better in Cleveland than he did in Utah since joining the Cavaliers in the offseason. Mitchell is pouring in 31.0 points per game while adding 6.4 assists.

He is coming off his best game of the season, hanging 41 points in a win at Boston on Friday night. Mitchell also scored 37 points against Washington earlier in the week, and he will be comfortable playing at home in this game. The Cavaliers have a pair of high-level big men patrolling the paint, which opens the floor for Mitchell. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Knicks.

