The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Saturday and there are plenty of familiar faces in new places now that the NBA trade deadline has passed. Kyrie Irving has looked comfortable in his first two games with the Mavericks and now he'll get his first opportunity to play with Luka Doncic, who is set to return to the lineup after missing the last four games with a heel injury. How will those two players coexist, and should you have any concern over using either in your NBA DFS lineups given how ball dominant both players can be?

D'Angelo Russell is also set to begin his second stint with the Lakers on Saturday night against the Warriors and he'll be on the NBA daily Fantasy radar. But with a fairly deep NBA DFS player pool at your disposal, should you take a wait-and-see approach with some of these recently traded stars? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, he highlighted Spurs center Zach Collins as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Collins finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for a 12x return and 49.25 points on DraftKings while returning 9x and 46.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, February 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Jazz guard Collin Sexton, who is listed at $4,000 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. Despite playing a career-low 24.2 minutes per game, Sexton is having arguably his most efficient offensive season ever. He's shooting 50.9% from the floor and 42.3% from the 3-point line while averaging 14.5 points per game.

And with Mike Conley traded at the deadline, Sexton now slides into the starting lineup, where he's averaged 17.9 points and 5.0 assists per game in 12 opportunities. Sexton has 44 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while playing 68 minutes in his last two games but he's still priced like a reserve and remains an incredible value.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Jordan Poole ($7,500 on DraftKings, $7,800 on FanDuel). The No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is now in his fourth NBA season and he's one of the league's most dynamic scorers when he's in rhythm.

Poole is averaging 20.8 points and 4.5 assists per game this season but he's coming off a 38-point performance Wednesday and he's been even more productive when in the starting lineup. He's averaging 25.2 points and 4.5 assists in 32 starts this season and he'll remain in the starting lineup indefinitely with Stephen Curry (left leg) out.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, February 11

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.