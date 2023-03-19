The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Sunday and after sitting out on Saturday because of a load management decision, Clippers wing Kawhi Leonard is expected to be back in the lineup against the Trail Blazers. Leonard is averaging 28.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game over his last 25 contests and he's shooting a staggering 53.2% from the floor and 49.6% from the 3-point line during that span. He'll be a popular option for NBA DFS lineups on Sunday, but affording stars like Leonard, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis will require that you make sacrifices elsewhere.

Who are some of the more affordable options that are poised for an increased role on Sunday night? And which of those aforementioned NBA superstars are actually worth their hefty price tags?

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted 76ers forward Tobias Harris as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Harris had 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots, returning 41.75 points on DraftKings and 41 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, March 19

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram ($8,200 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Ingram is now in his seventh NBA season and the former All-Star is a proven scorer that enters Sunday's action averaging 23.2 points per game. He's shooting 47.1% from the floor and a career-best 39.4% from the 3-point line.

Ingram and the Pelicans are playing the Rockets for the second consecutive game after losing 114-112 in Houston on Friday night. Ingram had 31 points, six assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot in the loss and he'll be looking to take advantage of one of the worst defensive units in the NBA again on Sunday. Houston ranks 26th in the NBA in points allowed per game (118.1) and 29th in defensive rating (118.7).

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo ($8,000 on DraftKings, $8,100 on FanDuel). The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging a career-high 21.0 points per game this season. He's also had a massive game against the Pistons already this season, posting 21 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in a loss on Dec. 6.

The Pistons are allowing 118.7 points per game (29th in the NBA) this season and they'll be without two of their best big men with Marvin Bagley III (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) out. Look for Adebayo to have his way with Detroit down low to provide massive value for his NBA daily Fantasy owners.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, March 19

