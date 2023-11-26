We're already a month into the NBA season and daily Fantasy players everywhere are slowly but surely dialing in their NBA DFS strategies. The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the league's biggest surprises, as they sit atop the Western Conference standings through 15 games. Former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards has been the key to their success, averaging 26.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's become an increasingly popular option for NBA DFS lineups given those impressive stats.

Minnesota takes on Memphis on Sunday, so how much exposure should you have to Edwards, Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert? It's another loaded NBA DFS player pool with stars like Jayson Tatum, LaMelo Ball, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokic all scheduled to lace them up, meaning you'll want to strike the right balance in your lineups. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Ingram had 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds, returning 47.5 points on DraftKings and 47.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, November 26

For Sunday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Grizzlies point guard Derrick Rose, who is listed at $4,000 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Now in his 16th season, the former No. 1 overall pick and 2010-11 NBA MVP doesn't have the unbelievable first step and explosive athleticism anymore but he's evolved into a capable 3-point shooter in the later stages of his career.

He's coming off a season-high 17 points against the Suns on Friday where he played nearly 22 minutes, the second-most he's played in 2023-24. He should be in line for a fairly significant amount of minutes again on Sunday with Marcus Smart out and Ja Morant still serving his 25-game suspension, making Rose a high-upside play for your NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). The 15th-year NBA veteran enters Sunday averaging 21.1 points and 4.4 assists per game and he's shooting a career-best 35.1% from the 3-point line.

Lonzo Ball (knee) remains out for Chicago and the Bulls are listing both Alex Caruso (toe) and Zach LaVine (foot) as questionable for Sunday, which could put DeRozan into a more ball-dominant role. He'll be taking on a Nets defense that ranks 20th in points allowed (114.9) and 21st in defensive rating (115.7). See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, November 26

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.