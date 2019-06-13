NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, Game 6 picks, predictions from advanced model on 85-61 roll

The Toronto Raptors came up one basket short of winning their first NBA title in franchise history, but they could still take home the Larry O'Brien trophy with a win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday night. Tipoff from Oracle Arena in Oakland is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Raptors appeared to have the NBA Finals 2019 in hand in Game 5 as they overcame a double-figure deficit to take a six-point lead in the fourth quarter behind a surging Kawhi Leonard and the support of a delirious home crowd. However, Golden State rallied behind a series of clutch shots from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to earn a 106-105 victory and force Game 6. However, Toronto won Games 3 and 4 in Oakland by double-figures. Golden State is a 2.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 212 in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds. Before you lock in any Raptors vs. Warriors picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered the 2019 NBA Finals with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them this season. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering the 2019 NBA Finals on a strong 85-61 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has honed in on Game 6 of Raptors vs. Warriors in the NBA Finals 2019. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that playing without Durant is nothing new for Golden State in the NBA Playoffs 2019. The Warriors finished off the Rockets and then swept the Trail Blazers without him before opening the finals with KD still on the shelf.

Durant provided a noticeable lift early in Game 5, but the Warriors went back to their familiar formula of leaning on the Splash Brothers -- Steph Curry and Klay Thompson -- to hit game-clinching shots in crunch time. Others have elevated their play with Durant out as well. Draymond Green has averaged close to a triple-double in this series, while DeMarcus Cousins and Kevon Looney, both coming off injuries themselves, have also shown flashes of brilliance.

Still, there's no guarantee Golden State will cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread against a Toronto club that has won twice in Oakland already.

The Raptors already have repeatedly shown a knack for overcoming adversity in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. They were routed in Game 1 of the first round by the Magic before winning four straight. In an air-tight series against the 76ers, they overcame a late deficit and won Game 7 on Leonard's memorable buzzer-beater. They also lost the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks before winning the next four.

Durant didn't play in Games 3 and 4 in Oakland and Toronto capitalized with a pair of double-figure victories. The Raptors posted a 123-109 win in Game 3 followed by a 105-92 victory in Game 4. They appeared to have the superior firepower with Durant sidelined. They were effective in making the Warriors take difficult shots, while Leonard and friends repeatedly gouged the Golden State defense for good looks.

So who wins Game 6 of Raptors vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread can you bank on well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Warriors spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $3,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.