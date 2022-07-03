Goran Dragic has found a new NBA home. The veteran guard has agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.9 million with the Chicago Bulls, according to The Athletic. The Bulls will be Dragic's sixth team in the league, as he has previously spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

Dragic, 36, is clearly in the twilight of his career, but he still has a little bit left in the tank, as he showed with the Nets last season. In 16 regular-season games with the team at the end of the season, Dragic averaged 7.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game -- solid production for a backup. Despite his advanced age, Dragic clearly isn't ready to call it a career. He said back in April after the Nets were eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics that he hoped to play "two or three more years."

In Chicago, Dragic will join a backcourt that already includes Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, so it's tough to predict exactly how big his role will be, but it's never a bad thing to have proven veterans in your locker room, especially for a team like the Bulls that are hoping to contend in a competitive Eastern Conference. Plus, he'll serve as insurance of sorts, as Ball is still dealing with a knee injury that kept him sidelined for a large chunk of last season.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Overall, this is a solid signing for Chicago, especially at that price point. Dragic is a relatively cheap investment with no long-term commitment, which could prove to be very valuable. It's a low-risk, relatively high-reward move for the Bulls, and those often prove prudent.