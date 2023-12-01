Six NBA games are set to tip off Friday's slate. The Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards will get things started at 7 p.m. ET and the Denver Nuggets will wrap the slate up with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Looking for a sports betting edge ahead of tip-off? We've got you covered with three worthwhile plus-money options.

Bismack Biyombo under 9.5 rebounds + assists (+100)

Neither the Dallas Mavericks nor Memphis Grizzles are particularly strong rebounding teams, but Biyombo hasn't hit this total in his previous five games. Xavier Tillman has missed six games but is questionable for Friday and could take a significant chunk of Biyombo's playing time. I like this number whether Tillman suits up or not and it'll only sweeten things if the Michigan State product is ready to return ahead of tip-off.

Zach Collins over 6.5 rebounds (+108)

Victor Wembanyama is set to miss his first-ever NBA game since joining the San Antonio Spurs, so Collins could have to do a little more work on the glass. Collins is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game this season despite playing alongside one of the league's better rebounders. The New Orleans Pelicans give up the seventh-most rebounds per game (44.9) to opposing teams, so Collins is well worth a look here.

Dennis Schroder over 6.5 assists (+108)

Schroder picked apart the Suns with a season-high 12 assists and is averaging 6.9 assists per game this season. He's on a roll at home with the Toronto Raptors and has notched at least seven dimes in six consecutive contests. While the New York Knicks have a stingy defense, Schroder has eclipsed this mark against a pair of top-10 scoring defenses in his last five games.