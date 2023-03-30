The Denver Nuggets (51-24) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) in a Western Conference affair on Thursday night. The Nuggets are rolling as of late, winners of four straight and five of their last six games. On Monday, Denver beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-111. New Orleans just had its five-game win streak come to an end when the Pelicans lost to the Golden State Warriors 120-109 on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic (calf) is questionable for Denver, while Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains out for New Orleans.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Nuggets odds. The over/under for total points is 227.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -6.5

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Over-Under: 227 points

Pelicans vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -260, New Orleans +210

NO: Pelicans are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

DEN: Nuggets are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Thursday games



Why the Nuggets can cover



Center Jokic (questionable) is an absolute difference-maker for this ball club. The two-time MVP is a sensational playmaker due to his vision and passing skills, and he can get a score from all spots on the court with ease. Jokic is second in the NBA in rebounds (11.9), fourth in assists (9.9), and 17th in scoring (24.9). In Monday's win over the 76ers, he amassed 25 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Guard Jamal Murray continues to be a solid scoring weapon on the perimeter. Murray has a superb shooting range and lets it fly from beyond the arc with no hesitation. The Kentucky product averages 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest. On March 25 versus the Milwaukee Bucks, he racked up 26 points, nine assists, and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram owns an all-around offensive attack. Ingram is very lanky and long which allows him to shoot right over defenders. The 25-year-old logs 24.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He's scored at least 25 points in seven straight games, and in his last outing versus the Warriors, Ingram had 26 points, eight boards, and seven assists.

Guard CJ McCollum provides New Orleans with another outside shooter as he has a pure jumper and is able to consistently be a mid-range assassin. The Lehigh product also makes good reads as a passer. McCollum averages 20.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per contest. In the March 25 game against the Los Angeles Clippers, he dropped 21 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

