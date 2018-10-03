2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: NC State's Kelvin Harmon joins pack of receivers in top 20

Kelvin Harmon was inching toward first-round territory ... now he's in the top 20.

The tall, muscular receiver had over 1,000 yards on 69 catches in 2017 and has two 100-yard performances on his resume in 2018. He's fresh off a six-grab, 94-yard, one-score outing in NC State's win over Virginia. From high-point receptions, to sideline grabs, to yards after the catch, Harmon can do it all.

Here's my updated Top 20 prospect list after Week 3 in college football.

There hasn't been anyone deserving the No. 1 spot other than the currently injured Bosa.

Looking for a hot new podcast that's your home for all things NFL? Look no further. The Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered every weekday morning with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Alabama thoroughly outclassed Louisiana-Lafayette after two convincing wins over SEC opponents, and Williams was, well, Williams on the left side of the Crimson Tide offensive line. He was absolutely lockdown at left tackle in both the run and pass games. Williams was rolled up on in the first half and according to Nick Saban, he suffered a sprained ankle. It isn't deemed to be serious.

Oliver and Houston were idle over the weekend and take on Tulane Saturday.

4. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

As is typically the case, Jones put on a pass-rushing clinic against Penn State, flashing a variety of moves -- including a few spins -- to defeat blockers at the point of attack. I noticed he got washed down the line of scrimmage on a few run plays, but you're drafting Jones to get after the quarterback. His plus athleticism and mastery level hand use make him the best in the country at his position at generating pressure.

Mostly facing the intimidating D.K. Metcalf in the rain on Saturday, Williams allowed just three receptions for 37 yards on nine targets and he defended two passes, per Pro Football Focus. The big Ole Miss receiver created separation a few times in the second half, but Williams was sticky as usual in this heavyweight matchup. He has a freakish combination of size, length, and hip fluidity.

Ferrell has better games than the one he had against an upstart Syracuse team at home, but I did see those All-Pro flashes that make him such a tantalizing prospect. Ferrell usually gets full extension with his arms then uses some type of counter off the initial grapple, and he can fire off a nice spin move. He was stuck on blocks on a few too many snaps against the Orange though, and I didn't see enough bend to the quarterback.

Harry scored a rushing touchdown and came back to the football for a receiving score in Arizona State's win over Oregon State. Though facing vastly different competition levels, it was a nice bounce back game for Harry after he was held in check against the super-deep Washington secondary a week before.

8. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Thompson didn't have a pick or pass breakup against Louisiana-Lafayette but as usual got quality run-stopping work in. His speed, twitchiness, and motor allow him to get to the football in a hurry.

9. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Brown was the most productive Ole Miss wideout against LSU with nine catches for 72 yards. He didn't break away from any would-be tackles to show off his impeccable yards-after-the-catch skills. And, yes, he's a big slot receiver. So what? If nickel corners are starters in today's NFL ... slot receivers must be too.

Baker is a mirroring machine at a shade under 6-0 and 190 pounds. He defended two more passes in Georgia's rout of Tennessee to bring his total up to five on the season to go along with two picks.

11. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

Finley missed a few deep tosses early then settled down and picked apart Virginia's secondary to the tune of 257 yards and three touchdowns on 22 of 32 passes. As usual, he demonstrated fine anticipation on longer throws and the ability to quickly take what the defense gives him in the short-passing game. I didn't notice many premature departures from the pocket either, which are somewhat rare for the veteran quarterback.

12. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Tillery has the most powerful punch among interior defensive linemen in the country, and it worked wonders against a large, powerful Stanford offensive line in Notre Dame's win over the Cardinal. Tillery not only uses his upper-body strength to push back guards with a bull rush, but he understands how to counter off a it with a quick swipe move or a push-pull to get to the quarterback. Even times when he was seemingly blocked well, Tillery was able to disrupt the quarterback with his long arms. He's a unique defensive tackle at 6-foot-6 but is a splashy pass-rusher who holds up well against the run.

Lock is back in action Saturday against South Carolina.

Risner is a brick wall at right tackle for the Wildcats, and his quickness will surprise you after you see him stone bull-rusher after bull-rusher on the outside. He's used as a puller and second-level blocker often and rarely is late to what seems to be his assigned location. Once he's there, he finds a smaller defender and delivers a pop. I also love his ability to sustain blocks even if he's initially beaten or can't stay in front of a defensive lineman following a counter move. Risner fights through the whistle and almost always stays locked on. He was awesome against Texas, and won his matchup against Missisippi State star Montez Sweat earlier this season.

If anything, Johnson barely being available for Buffalo on Saturday proved his worth. He played sparingly against Army due to a hamstring injury, didn't record a catch, and the Bulls were trounced 42-13. After scoring 30-plus points in seven-consecutive games, the offense was stagnant without Johnson as the focal point.

Herbert is slowly but surely moving up my board after back-to-back strong performances in conference. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 225 yards with two scores and no picks in the victory over Cal. Although he didn't put a handful of outstanding throws on tape in this low-volume game, Herbert's velocity and accuracy were on point, an he only ran into pressure once.

17. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Simmons wasn't a liability in the Bulldogs' loss to Florida, but he wasn't able to manufacture the consistent pressure I'm used to seeing from him. His hands are always active, and he can push offensive linemen back, but, as evidenced against the Gators, sometimes his hand work isn't very efficient. While I'd rather see a defensive lineman frequently deploy his hands than one who simply engages then is done with his pass rush, a pass-rushing move can't take three or four seconds to get that defensive front player to the quarterback. Simmons, who's 6-4, can play high too, which makes his midsection a huge target. I'm still a big fan. He was just off his game against Florida.

Back into the top 20 for Burns after an impressive showing against Louisville in Florida State's comeback victory. His rapid spin move was effective early, and he used a smooth side step and dip around the corner when rushing to the outside. I'd still like to see more power out of Burns, but he's a specimen who's shown the ability to be productive on edge of the Seminoles defense.

Allen could not be blocked by the Temple offensive line in the back-and-forth contest on Saturday. He finished the game with four tackles for loss and two sacks, and it seemed like he could've nearly doubled those figures based on the repeated pressure and disruption he created. For being 6-5 and 285-ish pounds, Allen plays with good speed but is a bull-rusher who counters off his initial straight-arm move.

20. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Harmon is a big, muscular wideout with a complete skill set who's been the No. 1 target for Ryan Finley for a while now. He had six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in the win over Virginia. Harmon can win in contested-catch situations, has shown impressive speed and wiggle after the catch, and has plus concentration and body control near the sidelines. He's already built like a perimeter NFL receiver.

Honorable Mention

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford, Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama, Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson, D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss, Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame, Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan, Devin White, LB, LSU, David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State, T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin, Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State, Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma, Jachai Polite, DE, Florida