2018 NFL Training Camps: Aaron Donald and Rams playing fascinating game of chicken

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Los Angeles Rams don't expect to see star defensive tackle Aaron Donald anytime soon. They figure he will still be a holdout by the time they wrap up this week of work in Maryland with the Baltimore Ravens and head back west. They don't anticipate him participating in any preseason games.

But I certainly don't get the sense that they are freaking out over the matter. The front office, if anything, seems to be taking a pragmatic and reasoned approach to this contractual stalemate and, in Ndamukong Suh, they have a unique version of what amounts to Donald insurance, landing the former Pro Bowl on a one-year, team-friendly contract early in the offseason to guard against just such a loggerhead with Donald this summer again.

What remains to be seen is if Donald will match his words to deeds, as there are no shortage of people close to him or his agents who will whisper about how stuck in he is, how long he's willing to sit out, yada, yada yada. Of course, these are the same people who oversaw his shortsighted and unsuccessful holdout a year ago, when he sat out the preseason, only to play the entire season on his bargain-basement salary of $1.8M and risk his future over the course of an entire regular season and one playoff game and to do so while never accumulating a season towards free agency or other benefits. (Donald has played four full seasons and has been credited with only three by the NFL, the direct result of him not reporting to the Rams a year ago within 30 days of the start of the regular season.)

And by Donald not reporting to the Rams Tuesday as they practiced again with the Ravens at their glistening team headquarters here in the suburbs of Baltimore, he is now in a situation where he could play football again this season and still be stuck on three accrued seasons, depending on how this all plays out. It's a fascinating game of chicken, as the Rams saw this player come back and play for a relative pittance a year ago, he currently has a fifth-year option tender worth roughly $7M that he would be required to play on barring a new contract, and the team has an offer on the table that would make Donald the highest-paid defensive player in the game.

"We're really happy with the guys we have here," Jared Goff said, "but we love Aaron and we'd love to have Aaron as soon as it gets done. He's a big part of our team and a terrific player and a terrific person, and someone we want here … Hopefully it gets done soon."

For all of the tough rhetoric out there about Donald being willing to sit out however long it takes, it's impossible to ignore or forget how this all ended a year ago, and I don't get the sense the Rams are in any hurry to bet against themselves and markedly alter their offer. They are taking a measured approach, going out of their way to praise the player – who is most definitely the most impactful defensive player in the game – but there also appears to be a degree of conviction in how they have valued the player and what they believe is a fair contract.

"It's a pretty interesting intellectual exercise," is how one front-office member termed it. "You can step back and see things from both sides … I think we all know about where it's going (financially) but it remains to be seen how we get there."

No one is debating whether or not Donald should surpass the record deal Suh got in Miami three years ago that reset the market for defensive players. The matter is, by what margin should he surpass Suh's free-agent haul (think three years/$60M as a practical matter), and the reality it is was Donald's camp, and not the Rams, who blinked a year ago.

I said so then, and will reiterate now, that last summer was the time for Donald to stick it to the Rams and hold out deep in to the season if need be. The Rams had just moved to Los Angeles from St. Louis with little fanfare, had a then-unproven rookie head coach with a quarterback (Goff) who had appeared overwhelmed in the prior season, Todd Gurley was coming off a sophomore slump season, the team was starved for star power and appeared quite vulnerable. Forcing Sean McVay to deal with a potential slot start and the daily distraction of being without his best player may have prodded owner Stan Kroenke to throw oodles of more money at the problem.

Instead, the Rams became one of the league's feel-good stories, they reached the playoffs, Donald was a stud making peanuts and the front office deeply fortified the roster in the offseason to the point where the Rams are a sexy Super Bowl pick in some quarters. Let them go on an early run and success against tough competition (at the Raiders, then home for the Cardinals, Chargers and Vikings), and Donald might be well served to go ahead and take this bird in hand. If they start slowly during a potential Donald holdout, then maybe the team folds this time around.

Either way, we're unlikely to find out for a while how the second chapter of this saga ends. Regardless, virtually nothing was gained from the player's standpoint by the way this sorted out a year ago. Perhaps that has hastened some resolve, and neither side is flinching for now.

"I don't think anything is going to change with that in the near future," McVay said of Donald's holdout. "We have an open dialogue with Aaron and we're hopeful that we'll get something done … Things remain the same."

Rams/Ravens camp observations