2020 NFL free agency: Cowboys lose out on Robert Quinn, All-Pro to sign with Bears, Leonard Floyd released

Robert Quinn is now a very, very wealthy man. This offseason is the first time in his nine-year career he's an unrestricted free agent, and he just cashed in. After proving himself with a resurgent 11.5-sack season to lead the Dallas Cowboys in that category last season, The 29-year-old has now agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears on a monster five-year deal worth $70 million, his agents confirmed to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that includes $30 million fully guaranteed. The Cowboys wanted badly to retain Quinn, but the Bears made sure that didn't happen.

In the end, it reportedly came down to the Bears and the Atlanta Falcons -- per Ed Werder of ESPN -- but the former lobbed bigger money and more stability at Quinn. Considering his history of having been moved around via trade, it makes sense he'd opt for a longer deal that also happened to promise him more guaranteed money than any other offer.

Quinn arrived in Dallas by way of a trade that sent a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins, who themselves acquired him via trade with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, after spending five seasons with the club as their former 14th-overall selection. His deal in Dallas was never going to end with a tag of any sort -- given the status of Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper -- but owner Jerry Jones and Co. were set to give chase ahead of free agency. The Bears not only cut them off at the knees, but also land another premium pass rusher to tandem with All-Pro terror Khalil Mack.

To make room for the Quinn deal, they reportedly released Leonard Floyd -- per Adam Schefter of ESPN -- the team's former first-round pick, in a move that saves them $13.2 million in cap space. Floyd hasn't missed a game over the last two seasons and remains a productive rotational piece, but his seven sacks over the last two seasons aren't commensurate with the looming salary in the eyes of the Bears.

He'll now hit free agency looking for another home, as Quinn makes his way north to settle into the very one Floyd leaves behind.