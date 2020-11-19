If you followed the race for the NFL's No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, you surely don't need a history lesson as it relates to the Miami Dolphins' yearlong desire to acquire quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Despite falling short of acquiring the No. 1 pick, the Dolphins' dream was realized when they selected Tagovailoa with the fifth pick.

The Dolphins, who are 3-0 this season with their prized rookie under center, are 6-3 and in first place in the AFC East, a division that's been owned by the Patriots for nearly 20 years. Speaking of New England, the Patriots can actually help the Dolphins this week as it relates to the 2021 draft. How the Patriots can do that leads off our five Week 11 games that may help determine who gets the first pick in this year's draft.

Before we get to the games, here's my top-10 draft pick predictions based on the current draft order.

1. Jets - QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2. Jaguars - QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

3. Cowboys - CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

4. Washington - QB Mac Jones, Alabama

5. Chargers - DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

6. Dolphins - LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

7. Bengals - OL Penei Sewell, Oregon

8. Giants - WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

9. Panthers - OL Wyatt Davis, OL

10. Falcons - DL Kwity Paye, Michigan

New England (4-5) at Houston (2-7)

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

One of the assets Miami acquired last summer after trading Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston was the Texans' 2021 first-round pick. As it currently stands, that would be the No. 6 overall pick. A Houston home loss to the Patriots (who have won two straight after a 2-5 start) would likely make that a top-five draft pick this time next week. Regardless of what happens on Sunday, it appears that the Dolphins are destined to pick somewhere in the top 10 for a second straight year. While I currently have them taking Parsons, the Dolphins could decide to reunite Tagovailoa with his college teammate, Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle.

New York Jets (0-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-7)

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

While they have a Rookie of the Year candidate in Justin Herbert (last year's No. 6 overall pick), the Chargers haven't found a way to win close games. Each of their seven losses this season has been by eight or fewer points after losing 10 such games in 2019. If this trend continues, the Chargers will again have a top-10 pick, which they will likely use on either a pass rusher or a receiver to complement Herbert.

Given Sam Darnold's health and consistency issues in his two-plus seasons in New York, the Jets are expected to select Trevor Lawrence if they do secure the No. 1 overall pick. If the Jets surprise the masses and decide to stick with Darnold, they will likely land an impressive haul for trading out of the pick.

Pittsburgh (9-0) at Jacksonville (1-8)

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

Like the Jets, the Jaguars may be deciding between sticking with their current quarterback or drafting one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. While the Jaguars liked Gardner Minshew enough to decide to trade Nick Foles to the Bears, it's going to be significantly harder to stick with Minshew if Justin Fields is available with the No. 2 pick. Fields, who threw 41 touchdowns against just three interceptions for in 2019, is completing 86.7% of his passes for the third-ranked Buckeyes, who are preparing to face the ninth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

Cincinnati (2-6-1) at Washington (2-7)

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

The loser of this game will improve their odds at landing a top-five draft pick. The players that are likely on the Bengals' radar are Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye or receiver Ja'Marr Chase, a former college teammate of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. And while Washington will have several positions it looks to address during the '21 draft, the Football Team is expected to use its first pick on a quarterback, even if Lawrence and Fields are out of reach.

Dallas (2-7) at Minnesota (4-5)

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on Fubo TV, try for free)

The Cowboys are expected to spend their first-round pick on their woeful defense. But if they somehow manage to secure a top-two pick, will Dallas flirt with the idea of selecting Lawrence or Fields? Jerry Jones recently said that Dak Prescott will be the team's quarterback in 2021, but that could certainly change if the Cowboys are in position to select one of the top rated quarterbacks in the draft. In the process, the Cowboys would free up much-needed cap space while allowing Prescott to sign his coveted long-term contract somewhere else. An unlikely scenario, but one worth keeping in mind.