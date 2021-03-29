Trading down isn't the sexiest move when it comes to the draft -- no matter the sport -- specifically when the team moving back holds a top-10 pick. There's a level of excitement for holding a top pick, a sign of vindication after a trying season -- giving the fanbase a glimmer of hope things are going to turn around.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, hope springs eternal. Philadelphia decided to trade its top-10 pick (No. 6 overall) to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 12 overall pick, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick -- moving back six spots in the draft and out of the top 10. The trade was a killjoy for a fanbase of a team that wasn't active in free agency due to salary cap constraints, which was caused by the front office trading a franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz -- who they signed to a record-setting extension just 21 months ago.

No Wentz, no prime free agents, no top-10 draft pick. Do general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office actually know what they're doing at this stage in the game? From the outside looking in, it doesn't appear so.

But patience is a virtue and the Eagles trading back is wise for a franchise that has hit the reset button on the 2021 season. Here's why trading back in the 2021 draft was a good idea by Philadelphia, despite the "sure thing" of getting the franchise-changing wide receiver at No. 6 overall.

More first-round picks

The Eagles trading down six spots is ideal for a franchise that nets a future first-round pick in return. Philadelphia acquired Miami's 2022 first-round pick as the kicker of the deal, adding to the Eagles' own 2022 first-round pick and a conditional (as the Eagles put it) 2022 first-round pick from the Wentz deal.

If Wentz plays 75% of the Indianapolis Colts' snaps this season -- or 70% of the snaps and Indianapolis makes the playoffs -- the Eagles get a 2022 first-round pick from the Colts (and a 2022 second-round pick if they don't). That's potentially three first-round picks in 2022, crucial for a team that is rebuilding in 2021.

What can the Eagles do with these first-round picks? They could select players with all three of them or use the assets to trade up in the 2022 draft and draft the franchise quarterback they covet. Perhaps the Eagles use those three picks to get a franchise quarterback that's potentially available (Russell Wilson, anyone)?

The Eagles have options with their future first-round draft capital. Not bad for a team primed for the next stage of their rebuild in 2022.

Get the playmaking WR at No. 12

It's not crazy at all to think the Eagles could get one of the top-three wide receivers with the 12th pick. Roseman is certainly taking a gamble moving back six spots and giving up the opportunity to draft Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, or Jaylen Waddle at No. 6 -- but the draft board may find one of them at No. 12.

If five quarterbacks go in the top 10, that leaves a board of Chase, Smith, Waddle, tight end Kyle Pitts, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, cornerback Jaycee Horn, linebacker Micah Parsons, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater as the top players remaining. At least two of those players will be available for the Eagles at No. 12.

Offensive linemen are valuable in the top 10, so there's a strong chance Sewell and Slater could be picked before the Eagles select at No. 12. And there's a good chance Chase goes in the top 10, which leaves the mystery of where Pitts is selected. Pitts -- who they could have selected at No. 6 -- might be there at No. 12 for the Eagles (who they could have selected at No. 6) or he could go well before Philadelphia.

Do the math. That's nine players off the board, and we didn't count Smith and Waddle in that equation. Parsons could also be selected before Philadelphia and Surtain is in prime position to be selected by the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys -- who pick right before the Eagles.

The Eagles could have their choice of Smith or Waddle -- or settle for which receiver is left -- at No. 12. If they get one of those receivers, they'll have filled a need while also acquiring a first-round pick. Certainly a win for Roseman.

If the Eagles don't get one of those receivers, they can still get an impact player at No. 12 -- and still have that first-round pick. Not as big of a win for Roseman, but still a victory.

Filling a significant draft gap

Originally the Eagles had four picks in the first three rounds of the draft (first round, second round, and two third-round picks), all of which were within the top-84 selections. After that No. 84 pick, Philadelphia didn't pick again until the fifth round (No. 150) -- a span of 66 picks.

The Eagles filled that gap by acquiring the Dolphins' fourth-round pick in the trade that moved them down in the draft. Philadelphia still has 11 picks in the 2021 draft, but gave up a 2021 fifth-round pick (No. 156 overall) in order to get in the fourth round (No. 123 overall).

The Eagles now go from No. 84 to No. 123, a span of 39 picks. They'll have 37 picks between No. 123 to No. 150, so adding that fourth-round pick is significant. Philadelphia can certainly find a starting-caliber player with that 123rd pick, someone who could get significant playing time in a rebuilding year.

Trade up

The Eagles do have ammunition to trade back up in this draft -- like the Dolphins did -- and get one of the top wide receivers available. Philadelphia has two third-round picks this year, one which the Eagles could use to move back into the top-10 and increase their chances of landing Smith or Waddle. Perhaps they even can have an outside shot at Chase, depending how the draft board plays out.

If the Eagles could move up to No. 8 or No. 9 on draft day (which will all depend on when the quarterbacks are taken), they can part ways with a third-round pick -- and still have that first-round pick acquired from the Dolphins for 2022.

Hurts is the QB for 2021

The Eagles have a quarterback for 2021 and it's Jalen Hurts. Trading down ensures Hurts will be the starting quarterback for 2021 in a rebuilding year (as CBS Sports colleague Cody Benjamin detailed here), which is a perfect situation for a team that needs to see what they have with their 2020 second-round pick.

Philadelphia isn't expected to win the NFC East in 2021, nor have Super Bowl aspirations. This year is about drafting and developing young players, which includes Hurts, and finding out what positions you need to improve on for 2022 and beyond. That may be quarterback, but the Eagles won't know unless Hurts gets a full season under his belt.

Hurts will get that opportunity in 2021, even if the Eagles had an unorthodox plan to ensure he was the starter this season.