A day after bidding adieu to Pittsburgh, Terrell Edmunds has come to terms on a one-year deal with the Eagles on Friday, according to NFL Media. A 2018 first-round pick, Edmunds started in 77 of his 81 games with the Steelers.

An extremely durable player, Edmunds enjoyed a steady progression in his play during his time as the Steelers' starting strong safety. He leaves Pittsburgh with five career interceptions, 26 passes defensed, 410 tackles and five sacks. Edmunds was a solid complement to free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who blossomed into an All-Pro-level player while playing alongside Edmunds.

While he never became a Pro Bowler in Pittsburgh, Edmunds developed into a quality starter who helped the Steelers make the playoffs during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"Just constantly getting better, just keeping that same drive and same energy," Edmunds told CBS Sports last November when asked about what he is most proud of since coming into the NFL. "And still enjoying the game. Some people, they lose their love of the game after a while, but I continue to love the game even more. All of the adversity, all of the ups and downs, it just makes you love the game even more."

While the Steelers will have to find his replacement, Edmunds is coming to Philadelphia to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who signed with the Lions in free agency. While they have lost several big-name players in free agency, the defending NFC champion Eagles have signed several notable players that includes Edmunds, linebacker Nicholas Morrow, safety Justin Evans, running back Rashaad Penny and cornerback Greedy Williams.

The Eagles also re-signed some of their own players that includes center Jason Kelce, defensive end Brandon Graham, cornerback James Bradberry, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and running back Boston Scott.