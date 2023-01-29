One team will advance to Super Bowl 57, and one team's season will end when the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers collide in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The 49ers (15-4) enter the NFC Championship Game 2023 on a 12-game winning streak. That's tied for the longest single-season streak in franchise history with the 1984 team that ended the season by winning the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Eagles (15-3) are looking to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time. They previously made the big game in the 1980, 2004 and 2017 seasons, winning it all in 2017.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Eagles vs. 49ers picks or NFC Championship Game predictions, you need to see which side Vegas legend and 49ers expert Micah Roberts is on.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports.

He also has been uncanny with his picks in games involving the 49ers. In fact, he is 16-5 on his last 21 against-the-spread picks involving San Francisco. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has zeroed in on Eagles vs. 49ers and locked in his NFC Championship Game picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Eagles:

49ers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -2.5

49ers vs. Eagles over/under: 45.5 points

49ers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -145, San Francisco +122

PHI: The led the NFL in pass defense during the regular season

SF: 49ers led the league in the regular season in scoring defense (16.3 points per game)

49ers vs. Eagles picks: See picks here



Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has arguably the best pass defense in the league. The Eagles gave up just 179.8 passing yards per game during the regular season, which led the NFL. In last week's Divisional Round victory over the Giants, Philadelphia allowed quarterback Daniel Jones to complete just 15-of-27 passes for 135 yards. He also threw an interception and was sacked five times.

In addition, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in the midst of an NFL MVP-caliber season. The passing and running threat set career-highs in completion percentage (66.5), passing touchdowns (22), rushing touchdowns (13) and passing yards per game (246.7) this season. Philadelphia is 15-1 in games started by Hurts this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has a run defense that could stop Philadelphia's running game. The 49ers did not allow a 100-yard rusher this season and led the NFL in rushing yards per carry to running backs (3.3). They also ranked second in the league in both rushing yards allowed per game (77.7) and yards allowed per rush (3.4). In last week's Divisional Round win over Dallas, the 49ers allowed just 76 rushing yards and 3.5 yards per rush to the Cowboys.

An important part of that defense is linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The 6-foot, 230-pound Greenlaw had a career-high 127 tackles this season; his previous high was 87 in his rookie season in 2019. In the 2023 NFL playoffs, he leads the team with 17 tackles. See which team to pick here.

How to make 49ers vs. Eagles picks

Now, Roberts has broken down Eagles vs. 49ers from every angle. We can tell you that he's leaning Over the point total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 2023? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. 49ers spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the former Vegas bookmaker who is 16-5 on picks involving the 49ers, and find out.