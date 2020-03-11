Alvin Kamara says he's just now fully healthy, played the 2019 season 'on one leg'
Expect Kamara to return to form in 2020
After putting up a career-high 18 touchdowns in 2018, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was considered a favorite to win the 2019 NFL MVP Award, and was one of the top picks in fantasy drafts across the globe. The former University of Tennessee running back burst onto the scene with the Saints in 2017, and picked up the NFL Rookie of the Year award after racking up 1,554 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns. In 2019, however, Kamara appeared to take a step backwards.
In 14 games, Kamara rushed for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and caught 81 passes for 533 yards and one more touchdown -- which marked a couple of career lows for the 24-year-old. Last year was the first time Kamara had missed more than one game in a season due to injury, and while he still played in 14 games, he was clearly playing through some pain.
Kamara suffered ankle and knee injuries during the 2019 campaign, and missed Week 7 and Week 8 due to the issues. In the first 12 games Kamara played in last year, he recorded just two total touchdowns. Still, he did enough to earn his third straight Pro Bowl bid.
On Tuesday, the NFL's official account tweeted out Kamara's highlight reel from the 2019 season, but clearly he wasn't too impressed with his performance. He responded saying that he was playing at 75 percent, but is back to 100 percent for the 2020 season.
While his numbers in 2019 weren't incredible, Kamara shined towards the end of the season. In the Week 16 win against the Tennessee Titans, he rushed for 80 yards, two touchdowns and caught six passes for 30 yards. The following week against the Carolina Panthers, Kamara rushed for another two touchdowns while recording 57 yards from scrimmage.
In 2020, we should expect Kamara to return to his superstar form. The Saints may have fallen to the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round a couple of months ago, but now with Drew Brees officially coming back, Kamara could be a sleeper to win the 2020 NFL MVP award. The Saints will make at least one last Super Bowl push with their longtime quarterback, and Kamara will once again be at the center of New Orleans' offensive game plan.
