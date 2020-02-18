Drew Brees announces he will return to Saints for 2020 season after weeks of mulling future

It's official. Drew Brees will return to the New Orleans Saints for the 2020 season. The future Hall of Fame quarterback made the announcement via Instagram after weeks of mulling his NFL future.

Brees is coming off of another stellar year of production, and shows no signs of slowing down. Having been clear he wants to leave the NFL on his own terms, that time is not now, and the Saints organization now have continued stability through 2020 at the most important position on the field.

The 41-year-old is now positioned to get a new contract as well.

The decision by Brees will now force the hand of both Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill, the latter having thrust himself into the limelight following recent comments surrounding his want of being a franchise quarterback.

This is a developing story.