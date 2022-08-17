Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has publicly gone back and forth on how he feels about legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is a big reason why Brown won a Super Bowl ring with the team a couple years ago, but after the wideout ran off the field shirtless during a regular season game against the New York Jets last year, their relationship changed.

In January, Brown publicly questioned their friendship before reversing course and telling TMZ he loves Tom and that he's a great teammate and one of his "true friends in the midst of adversity." The very next month, Brown took to Instagram to blame the Buccaneers for his ankle injury and claimed Brady lied to him about his touches in his final game with Tampa Bay.

This week, Brown again took aim using his favorite weapon, social media, to attack Brady and his trainer Alex Guerrero. Brown has had beef in the past with Guerrero, who, according to Brown, didn't pay back some of the $100K the wideout paid him for his services. It's unknown if they ever resolved the situation.

On Wednesday, Brown decided to take a shot at Brady for his decision to take time off from the Buccaneers due to non-football related reasons.

"Alex Guerra [sic] You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me !" Brown tweeted (h/t the New York Post.) "Boy getting paid by bucks [sic] n taking players money too."

Brown then tweeted again: "Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days [to] go home get his mind [right] lol. Now u see the difference. Put that s–t on."

Brown then tweeted, "Still no justice for the Real."

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced last week that Brady would be out until after Tampa Bay's second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans -- which is this Saturday. It's unknown why Brady is taking time off, but it sounded like it was planned.

"He's going to deal with some personal things," Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. "This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games."

While not many people have a problem with the 45-year-old legend taking time off in the preseason, Brown certainly did.

"No hard Feelings But these Feelings Hard," Brown tweeted later Wednesday afternoon.