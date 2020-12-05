The Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears are set to square off in an NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago is 5-6 overall and 2-3 at home, while the Lions are 4-7 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Bears won the first meeting of the season in the first week of the season, 27-23.

Bears vs. Lions spread: Bears -3

Bears vs. Lions over-under: 45 points

Bears vs. Lions money line: Chicago -170, Detroit 150

What you need to know about the Bears

The Bears took their fifth consecutive loss this past Sunday, 41-25 to the Green Bay Packers. Chicago was down 41-10 at the end of the third quarter. The Bears allowed TDs on Green Bay's first three possessions and fell three games behind the Packers in the NFC North. Making his first start since Week 3, Mitchell Trubisky threw three TD passes, but he also committed three turnovers that led to three Packers TDs.

David Montgomery had a season-high 143 scrimmage yards (103 rushing) and a TD catch last week, his third career game with 100 rushing yards. The Bears are worst in the league in rushing touchdowns, with only two on the season. Allen Robinson led the team with eight receptions for 74 yards and two TDs, his eighth career game with two TDs.

He has five-plus receptions and 70 yards in four of his past five games vs. Detroit. Robinson is one of four wide receivers with 70-plus receptions (71) and five-plus TDs (five) this season. He is listed as questionable with a knee injury. Khalil Mack has seven sacks in his past eight home games. The Bears have won the last five meetings with the Lions, all under Matt Nagy.

What you need to know about the Lions

The Lions lost for the fourth time in five games on Thanksgiving, 41-25 to the Houston Texans. Following the loss, Detroit fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. Patricia was 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will take over as the interim head coach. The matchup with the Bears will mark his NFL head coaching debut. He has 14 seasons of experience as an offensive coordinator.

Matthew Stafford passed for 295 yards and a TD vs. one INT in Week 12. He passed for 297 yards and a TD vs. one INT in the first meeting of the season. Stafford has 270-plus yards and two TD passes in three of his past four games at Chicago. He needs 124 yards and two TDs for his ninth career season with 3,000-plus yards and 20 TD passes.

Adrian Peterson rushed for 55 yards and two TDs last week. He has 27 career games with two rushing TDs, tied with Jim Brown for the third most in NFL history. Rookie D'Andre Swift, who rushed for a TD in the first meeting, is listed as questionable and reportedly may only see limited work if he is active.

