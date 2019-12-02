Bengals fan living on roof of restaurant finally rejoins society after team's first win
Jeff Lanham lived on the roof for 57 days as he waited for the Bengals to get a W
Many members and fans of the Cincinnati Bengals organization were thrilled to see the team win its first game of the season on Sunday afternoon.
But perhaps nobody was more ecstatic about the Bengals' 22-6 victory over the New York stinkin' Jets at Paul Brown Stadium than Bengals fan Jeff Lanham, who finally gets to rejoin society after the win.
Lanham had been living on the roof of the Indiana bar he owns for the past seven weeks, a punishment he brought on himself earlier this season when he said he'd stay there until the Bengals won a game. That bold wager proved to be a costly one as Cincinnati failed to make it happen through the first 11 weeks of the season -- making them the last winless team in the NFL.
A man of his word, the 42-year-old Lanham camped out on the roof of the bar and lived in a 12-foot-by-10 tent, where he spent 23 hours a day for nearly the last two months. He was able to entertain himself with a TV and keep warm with a heater as he slept on a cot inside the tent. He apparently spent most of his days watching Netflix while wrapped in a sleeping bag, only leaving the roof to use the bathroom and shower inside the bar.
He even held Thanksgiving dinner up on the roof, where he was joined by several family members including his wife and two adult children.
But the Bengals finally got it done in Week 13, beating the Jets in rather impressive fashion -- successfully bringing an end to Lanham's tenure as the saddest Bengals fan on earth.
"I'm so ready to come down; it's miserable up here," Lanham said in the week leading up to the team's first win. "I did not plan on being up here this long. This definitely wasn't no business move, I can tell you that. The only reason I'm even up here is to silence the haters' mouths. I never want anyone to be able to say that I wasn't a man of my word."
After the victory against the Jets, Lanham's friends and family delivered a celebratory beer shower outside the bar as he finally made his way down from the roof for good. The time served counter officially stopped at 57 days, meaning Lanham fell just short of a mark set by another Bengals fan in a similar stunt. In 1991, Cincinnati radio personality Dennis "Wildman" Walker lived on a billboard for 61 days while waiting for the team to pick up their first win following an ill-advised wager.
Lanham says he's happy to let Walker hold the crown.
"I wasn't set out to beat Wildman Walker's record," said Lanham, via Local12. "He can have the title. I just said something I shouldn't have said and I had to eat my words and own up to it."
And while some Bengals fans may be just a little annoyed that the team's chances of securing the No. 1 pick in the draft may have taken a slight hit with the win on Sunday, it brought nothing but pure joy from Lanham.
"I'm glad... I don't feel like I'm in prison now," he said.
