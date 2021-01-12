As they advance to the divisional round, the Buffalo Bills are bringing in some much-needed depth to the backfield. The club is set to sign veteran running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This signing comes off the heels of Buffalo losing rookie running back Zack Moss for the rest of the playoffs due to an ankle injury, so Freeman's arrival is likely the club's attempt a cushioning the blow of losing their promising young back.

Freeman spent the bulk of the 2020 season with the New York Giants, signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the club back in late September. He played in just five games for New York as a depth piece and totaled 172 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He also caught seven balls for 58 yards. The 28-year-old was limited throughout the year due to an ankle injury and then finished the season on injured reserve before being waived by the club last week.

Of course, Freeman became a household name for his days as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. For Dan Quinn's club in 2019, Freeman rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns on 3.6 yards per carry. He's also played in five playoff games -- including a Super Bowl -- in his career, which could be an attractive aspect for the Bills, who hope to go deep into this year's playoffs.

Freeman will likely be slotted somewhere behind Devin Singletary, who started all 16 games for the Bills during the regular season and led the team in rushing. The veteran will be in the mix with T.J. Yeldon and rookie Antonio Williams as a complimentary piece to Singletary in the wake of losing Moss, who totaled 481 yards rushing on 4.3 yards per carry this season.

Buffalo will host the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium on Saturday, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.