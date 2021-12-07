The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are this year's top contenders for the AFC East title and will face off on Monday Night Football. The Patriots have won six straight games and sit atop the standings, while the Bills haven't won back-to-back contests since early October. Can New England stay undefeated on the road against a Buffalo team that's dominated at home in recent years? The latest Buffalo weather is calling for a chance of precipitation and high winds approaching 30 mph.

Bills vs. Patriots spread: Bills -3

Bills vs. Patriots over-under: 40.5 points

Bils vs. Patriots money line: Bills -145, Patriots +125

NE: Patriots have covered the spread in their last five games

BUF: Bills have are 10-2 straight-up in their last 12 home games



Why the Patriots can cover

New England's thrived against the spread in 2021, and only the Green Bay Packers have covered more often. The Patriots are 8-4 against the spread overall and have covered four times on the road. Buffalo's recent struggles could make it tough to hold off the well-rounded visitors in this matchup.

The Patriots have scored consistently during their hot streak. New England boasts the NFL's seventh-ranked scoring offense and averages 28 points per game. Its defense has been superb as well. The Patriots have forced 25 turnovers and lead the NFL with 19 interceptions. They've also allowed a league-low six rushing touchdowns.

Why the Bills can cover

The Patriots are 5-0 on the road, but the Los Angles Chargers (7-5) are the only winning team they've beaten away from Gillette Stadium. The combined record of the other teams is 15-33. Buffalo has the talent on offense and defense to give the visitors a challenge on Monday Night Football.

Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can top Buffalo's scoring average (29.6 points) ahead of Monday's matchup. The Bills generated 25 passing touchdowns through their first 11 games, and only three teams have tallied more in 2021. Josh Allen has struggled as of late, but is elite when he's firing on all cylinders. His defense ranks third in interceptions with 16 and is the NFL's lone team with fewer than 2,000 passing yards allowed. Only the Indianapolis Colts can top the Bills' total of 25 takeaways. Buffalo is 15-5 straight-up in its last 20 games, and a win would likely lead to a cover with such a tight spread.

