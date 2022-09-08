The Los Angeles Rams' defense will try to make a statement when L.A. hosts the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. The NFC's Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in February for their second title, while the AFC's Bills are still seeking their first. Buffalo is trying to change the narrative earned in the mid-1990s, when it reached the big game four times and failed to win. A Bills offense led by quarterback Josh Allen and an elite defense will be opposed by the high-powered Rams offense of quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Aaron Donald-led big-play defense.

Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a 2.5-point favorite in its latest Bills vs. Rams odds, with the over/under for total points scored set at 53.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Over the past four seasons, Mike is 232-204 ATS in his NFL picks. He is also 12-7-1 on his past 20 against-the-spread picks in Bills games, returning more than $400 to $100 bettors.

Bills vs. Rams spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 53 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115

Bills: Defense allowed 4.6 yards per play in 2021, the only NFL team under 5.0

Rams: QB Matthew Stafford averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt, third-best in the NFL



Why the Bills can cover

The favorite is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these teams, and Buffalo went 3-2 against the spread as a road favorite last season. It is one of the league's best teams on both sides of the ball, as it allowed just 273 yards per game (best in NFL) while putting up 382 (fifth). The Bills also averaged 29.8 points (third in NFL) and allowed just 14.9 (first). Allen threw for 4,407 yards and rushed for 736 and accounted for 42 TDs. He was sacked just 26 times, second in the NFL only to Tom Brady. The Rams ranked 21st in the league against the pass (238 yards per game).

Receiver Stefon Diggs will get plenty of attention from top Rams cover man Jalen Ramsey. However, the cornerback might not be 100 percent because of a shoulder issue. Diggs had 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 TDs in 2021. The Bills also added running back James Cook to a rushing offense that averaged 130 yards (sixth in NFL), so the balanced offense could be trouble for L.A. The Rams allowed 345 yards (17th) and 21.9 points (15th). The Bills' defense had 30 takeaways last season, tied for third, including 19 interceptions. Stafford shared the NFL lead with 17 picks in 2021.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams were an underdog three times last season, including playoffs, and won all three. They defeated then-reigning champion Tampa Bay by 10 in their only game as a home underdog. L.A.'s stellar passing attack will face a defense missing All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White, so Stafford and star receiver Cooper Kupp could find openings. Kupp led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches, and his 145 receptions and 1,947 yards were just shy of NFL records. Stafford was third in the league in passing (4,886 yards) and second in TD passes (41).

Allen Robinson, who had 38 receptions last season but had 200 over the previous two with the Bears, also should be a welcome addition. Running back Cam Akers is back from injury, and Darrell Henderson averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2021. The defense allows teams to move the ball, though it ranked sixth against the run (103.2 yards per game), and can make the big plays. It had 50 sacks, with Donald leading the way with 12.5, and 19 interceptions, with both of those numbers ranking third in the NFL. L.A. is 5-0 ATS and straight-up in Week 1 since 2017.

