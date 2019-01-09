Broncos reportedly steal Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio away to be next head coach

The Denver Broncos are going right back to the defensive well with their next head coach hire and have selected Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as their next head coach according to multiple reports.

ESPN first reported the news, adding it is a four-year deal with a fifth-year option for Fangio.

Fangio was the Bears defensive coordinator from 2014 through 2018, serving in the role for both John Fox and Matt Nagy, when the latter was hired this offseason. Prior to that, Fangio worked as the defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, brought by Jim Harbaugh from Stanford to San Francisco when the coach made the leap to the NFL.

The Broncos had narrowed down their search to Fangio and Mike Munchak, the Steelers offensive line coach.