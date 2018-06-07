Broncos' Shane Ray reportedly expected to miss start of season due to wrist surgery
Ray's wrist has become a problematic injury over the past year
It's not even summer yet and Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray has already seen his season get sidetracked by an injury. It turns out, the sore wrist that forced Ray to sit out Monday's practice will reportedly impact his availability for the start of the 2018 regular season.
On Wednesday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Ray will undergo surgery on his wrist and is expected to miss three months, which means he's expected to miss the beginning of the season. The Broncos will open up the season with games against the Seahawks, Raiders, and Ravens before an Oct. 1 date with the Chiefs.
According to NFL Network's James Palmer, the upcoming operation will be Ray's fourth surgery on his wrist in the past year. The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala characterized the surgery as a clean-up procedure.
The development is a brutal break for a player entering a pivotal season. Ray, drafted with the 23rd pick in 2015, is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Broncos declined to pick up his fifth-year option in May. Ray notched four sacks during his 14-game rookie season and proceeded to double his sack total in 2016, but his sack total dropped to one in an eight-game, injury-shortened 2017 season. Suddenly, with the addition of Bradley Chubb and the emergence of Shaquil Barrett (to go along with Derek Wolfe and Von Miller, of course), Ray has become expendable in Denver. Over the past three seasons, Barrett has collected 11 sacks. Ray has 13 in that span.
The good news for Ray is that he'll still have a chance to prove his worth if he's able to return sometime in September or October. The bad news is that his competition within the team will get a chance to cement their roles on the defensive front with Ray sidelined.
For the Broncos, their depth on the defensive front means they're equipped to handle Ray's absence. Last year, they finished as the 10th-best defense by DVOA even though they were missing Ray for half the season. Ray will certainly help when he returns, but the Broncos can probably survive without him. Adding Chubb helps too, of course.
When the Broncos drafted Chubb, Ray seemed to find extra motivation as he prepared for the 2018 season.
Unfortunately for him, the injury woes that plagued him a year ago continue into this offseason.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bears use Cavs' gaffe as teaching tool
According to Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears watched Smith's gaffe together as a team
-
Wentz participating in 7-on-7 drills
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora expects Wentz to be ready for Week 1
-
Antonio Brown calls out Tomlin, Arians
Brown is continuing his streak of being messy on social media
-
Ravens forfeit two OTAs, get fined
Once again, the Ravens have been docked money and practice time for violating the CBA
-
Jenkins uses signs to respond to Trump
The Eagles' safety got his message across with a series of handwritten signs
-
Shazier still dreams of playing football
The Steelers linebacker isn't giving up on the NFL after a tragic injury placed his future...