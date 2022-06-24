You'd have to go all the way back to the 2010 season to find a Jets team that was capable of making the postseason. That's good for the longest playoff drought in the NFL. Since then, the door to the postseason has been slammed shut for the Jets and they boast just one season (2015) during that 11-year drought where they were above .500. Despite that, there is optimism within the locker room that the tides could turn as soon as this coming season.

"I'm really expecting playoffs or bust," linebacker C.J. Mosley told AL.com. "Obviously, that's my goal every year, but I think it's something that's a realistic goal for our entire team and our coaches."

The Jets are currently +650 to make the playoffs in 2022 at Caesars Sportsbook and -1000 to be on the outside looking in yet again, so the odds are not exactly in their favor. Not only is New York unproven, but the AFC is arguably as competitive as it's been in years with a number of non-playoff teams from last year (Broncos, Colts, Ravens, Chargers) revamped and ready to re-enter the postseason conversation.

Still, there's no denying that the Jets have made positive strides. This offseason, they've injected the roster with several young and talented pieces. At the draft, they brought in a tremendous haul, headlined by corner Sauce Gardner, wideout Garrett Wilson and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, who were all first-round selections.

While those rookies will have to find their footing in the league, the rest of the roster should be much more familiar with New York's system as they enter Year 2 under head coach Robert Saleh.

"Last year, everyone was kind of learning the system and learning each other," Mosley, who had the fourth most tackles (168) in the NFL last season, said. "This year, coming into the offseason, you can tell guys already know it, and we're two steps ahead of where we were last year as far as being in the playbook. We know what we have to do, guys are comfortable and now it's all about going out there and making plays and executing, so I think that's going to be the biggest step for us this year -- everybody having that confidence in what we're doing and being able to execute the plays."

Last year, New York went 4-13 under Saleh, so we'd be talking about a monumental turnaround if they were able to find themselves in the playoffs. Really, it'd be a tremendous feat if they even thrust themselves into the conversation. While the odds may suggest that this playoff drought will continue for at least one more season, there's no denying that the Jets are constructing a foundation that should soon help them claw out of the basement.