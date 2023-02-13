The Arizona Cardinals have taken a thorough approach in finding a head coach since firing Kliff Kingsbury at the end of the season. The team has yet to make a decision, waiting until the Super Bowl concluded in their home stadium Sunday to move forward in its search.

That happened Monday, as Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is expected to interview for the opening, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cardinals have narrowed their search to Gannon and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss elaborated, also noting that a decision could be made Monday night.

When the next Cardinals head coach is hired, it will be historic, marking the first time the franchise will have waited to hire a head coach this deep into the offseason after never hiring one later than Feb. 7 (Vince Tobin in 1996). Other candidates for the job have included now-Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Anarumo has been Cincinnati's defensive coordinator since 2019 when Zac Taylor was hired as the organization's next head coach. He's helped the club to two AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth in 2021. The Bengals allowed the fewest fourth-quarter points in the league under Anarumo's watch last season.

Gannon, meanwhile, has been in charge of the Eagles defense the past two seasons. Philadelphia ranked as the No. 2 unit in the NFL in 2022 (301.5 total yards allowed per game), which helped propel the franchise to an appearance in this year's Super Bowl.