A rocky start for the Chargers got even rockier on Wednesday when Brandon Staley announced that Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will be placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Bosa, who will undergo surgery while on injured reserve, is expected to return at some point this season.

Per NFL Media, Bosa will undergo surgery performed by Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia to correct a core muscle issue. There is no official recovery timeline, as Ian Rapoport reports that it can vary from case to case.

The loss of Bosa is a significant one. A four-time Pro Bowler, Bosa is coming off of a 2021 season that saw him record 10.5 sacks. He had 1.5 sacks during the Chargers' season-opening win over the Raiders. Veteran Kyle Van Noy is slated to replace Bosa in the starting lineup.

Los Angeles (1-2) has been hard by injuries this season. The Chargers recently lost starting left tackle Rashawn Slater and receiver Jalen Guyton to season-ending injuries. They are also dealing with Justin Herbert's injured ribs, which he sustained during the team's Week 2 loss in Kansas City. Despite the injury, Herbert played well this past weekend, throwing for 297 yards with a touchdown and an interception on 25 of 45 passing.

The team is expected to have receiver Keenan Allen back at practice this week after he missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN. Los Angeles dropped its last two games with their five-time Pro Bowl wideout on the sideline.

The Chargers will try to even their record this weekend against the Texans, who remain in search of their first win after an 0-2-1 start.