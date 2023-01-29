Justin Herbert recently underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, the Chargers announced on Sunday. Herbert will miss the upcoming Pro Bowl Games but the team expects him to be cleared for offseason activities.

Herbert played through a painful injury early in the 2022 season. He suffered a rib cartilage fracture in the Chargers' Week 2 loss to the Chiefs. Herbert played through the injury while starting in each of the Chargers' 17 regular-season games. His play throughout the season helped the Chargers capture their first playoff berth since 2018.

Herbert is two weeks removed from playing in his first-ever postseason game. While he threw for 273 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, Herbert's team lost a one-point game to the Jaguars after leading 27-0. The Chargers' collapse in Jacksonville led to the Chargers firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterback coach Shane Day.

Herbert, who will play under his third different offensive coordinator when the 2023 season begins, completed a career-high 68.2% of his passes last season. He also threw for 4,4739 yards despite his top-two receivers -- Keenan Allen and Mike Williams -- dealing with injuries during the season. Herbert became the first player in NFL history to start his career with three straight 4,000-yard passing seasons.

The typical recovery time for a torn labrum is four-to-six weeks, which puts Herbert on track to be available to take part in the Chargers' offseason workouts, which will begin following April's draft.