The Kansas City Chiefs look to get their potent offense on track as they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. After a surprising home loss to kick off Week 1, Kansas City (1-1) enters off a 17-9 road win at Jacksonville, while Chicago (0-2) fell to Tampa Bay on the road, 27-17. Turmoil continues to surround the Bears, who own the NFL's longest losing streak currently at 12 games. The teams most recently played in Chicago in 2019, a 26-3 Kansas City victory.

Bears vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -12.5

Bears vs. Chiefs over/under: 48 points

Bears vs. Chiefs money line: Chiefs -763, Bears +542

Bears vs. Chiefs live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Bears can cover

Last week, Chicago trailed by three with approximately two minutes left and had the ball inside their own 5-yard line. But Justin Fields threw a crushing interception right to Tampa Bay's Shaq Barrett, which was returned for the clinching score. Between Fields' issues with the play calling and his lack of freedom to improvise and the resignation of Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams on Wednesday, there is plenty of turmoil currently surrounding Chicago. While the franchise's 12 game losing streak seems likely to end soon, this week against a tough Kansas City team seems like an uphill battle.

If there's a positive for the Bears, it's that new acquisition, wide receiver D.J. Moore caught six passes for 104 yards in last week's loss. After being held to 2-25 against Green Bay in Week 1, it seems as if Moore is developing more chemistry with Fields. Chicago's rushing attack must do more against Kansas City if they are to find success on the scoreboard. Last year, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards, the second highest single season mark by a QB. This year, in two games, Chicago's QB has 13 attempts for 62 yards, including only three yards rushing last week. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

With star tight end Travis Kelce back, Kansas City's offense looked improved over a rough Week 1. Despite only scoring 17 points against Jacksonville, Patrick Mahomes threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, one to Kelce. What Mahomes seems to be lacking in the early going is a standout No. 1 wide receiver, a role in which the likes of Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, and Kadarius Toney have not adequately filled.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco rushed for 70 yards on 12 carries vs. the Jaguars, and ripped off a few big gains including a game high 31 yard run. The Chiefs defense, with star defensive end Chris Jones playing for the first time this season after a training camp holdout, held Jacksonville to only 271 total yards and sacked Trevor Lawrence four times. It's very possible the Chiefs make Fields' Sunday a difficult one with a repeat performance. See which team to pick here.

