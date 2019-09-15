Chiefs vs. Raiders odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from advanced computer model on 79-49 run

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to continue their dominance of the AFC West when they take on the host Oakland Raiders on Sunday. The Chiefs have won 16 of 18 games against AFC West foes since 2015, the most dominating mark of any team against its own division in that span. The Raiders, meanwhile, finished just 1-5 against divisional opponents in 2018, but have already equaled that win total after defeating the Broncos on Monday. Game time from RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET. Kansas City leads the all-time series 65-53-2. The Chiefs are favored by seven-points in the latest Chiefs vs. Raiders odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 53. You'll want to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before locking in any Chiefs vs. Raiders picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a strong 79-49 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Chiefs vs. Raiders. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it's also locked in a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Chiefs, who begin their quest for a fourth straight AFC West championship, have been a very good road team, posting a 5-3 mark away from home in 2018. The Chiefs have compiled a 470-419-12 (.528) all-time record, winning 11 division titles. The Chiefs have qualified for the playoffs 21 times, 17 as a member of the NFL, including four straight seasons and five of the past six years. Kansas City has won the last three games in this series and 10 of the past 12 overall.

The Chiefs also boast an explosive rushing attack. Running backs LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams carried the load for the Chiefs against the Jaguars last week, combining for more than 100 yards and one TD. McCoy carried 10 times for 81 yards, including a 31-yarder, while Williams carried 13 times for 26 yards and a score. McCoy, who has 10,687 career rushing yards, has had six 1,000-yard seasons, the last coming with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He also has 69 career touchdowns.

But just because the Chiefs are among the AFC's elite does not guarantee they will cover the Chiefs vs. Raiders spread on Sunday.

That's because Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has started the season red-hot. Against Denver, Carr completed 84.6 percent of his passes for 259 yards and one touchdown. He had just four incomplete passes and scored a quarterback rating of 121.0. In his six-year NFL career, Carr has thrown for 2,313 yards and 13 touchdowns against the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams and tight end Darren Waller were Carr's favorite targets on Monday. Williams caught six passes for 105 yards and one touchdown in his Raiders debut, while Waller had seven receptions for 70 yards. Both stepped in admirably for the now-departed Antonio Brown.

So who wins Raiders vs. Chiefs? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Chiefs spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.