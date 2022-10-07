Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos after a hit in the first quarter left him appearing unstable. Hines was taken down by Broncos defenders D.J. Jones and Nik Bonitto following a 5-yard reception. Following the reception, Hines got up, but stumbled as he got to his feet, causing other players and personnel to step in to help keep him upright.

He immediately went into the locker room following the hit and is being evaluated under the NFL's concussion protocol.

With Hines currently out, more weight will likely be put on Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay. Hines was starting on Thursday night because Jonathan Taylor is out with an ankle injury.

Through four games this season, Hines had eight rushes for 11 yards and 17 receptions for 113 yards. The 25-year-old has been with the Colts since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.