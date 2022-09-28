Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz had far from his best performance Sunday. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz went 25-for-43 with 211 yards, one fumble and nine sacks taken in the 24-8 defeat.

Still, head coach Ron Rivera is not worried about Wentz's play entering the team's Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I'm not worried about Carson," Rivera told NBC Sports Washington. "Carson's going to bounce back. He's a very resilient young man. And I loved his press conference, accepting responsibility. And he put it on himself and he tried to make sure everybody understood that this is a team game, we're all culpable. And I don't disagree with him. We are all culpable, myself included."

Even so, Rivera admitted the Commanders must rebound quickly.

"But there is a sense of urgency. There is a 'gotta have it,' a 'gotta go out and get it done' type of mentality. It was the same thing last week. We wanted it. We worked to do it, and we're going to do it every week that way. It's just sometimes, it doesn't work your way."

The Commanders are currently 1-2, with losses to the Eagles and Detroit Lions and a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Wentz threw for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Lions and 275 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win over the Jags.

Wentz has been sacked 15 times through three weeks, tied for the most in the NFL with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, so going against the Cowboys, who rank first in the league in sacks, will be a challenge.