Cordarrelle Patterson returns kickoff for 102-yard touchdown vs. Saints in Week 7

It didn't take long for the Chicago Bears to respond after the New Orleans Saints went down the field for their first touchdown of Week 7. With just under three minutes left in the first quarter and New Orleans kicking it away after a Teddy Bridgewater touchdown, Chicago's Cordarrelle Patterson took the boot and took it 102 yards to the house for a touchdown.

The only thing that was more impressive than the actual touchdown by Patterson was the impeccable use of the "skycam" on the run.

That was Patterson's seventh kickoff return touchdown of his career, which is second all-time only behind Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington who have eight. The last time he was able to take a kickoff for a score came against his current Bears team in 2018 when he was a member of the Patriots, so clearly there's something about Soldier Field that makes him want to turn the jets on.

On this latest run, Next Gen Stats had Patterson moving at a peak of 20.29 MPH. He's reached 20+ MPH on three special teams returns since 2018, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL over that timeframe.