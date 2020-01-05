Cowboys head coach search update: Mike McCarthy interview goes very well, Jason Garrett still lobbying Dallas
The Cowboys are still interviewing coaches while Garrett remains on staff
The Dallas Cowboys still have Jason Garrett employed as head coach despite interviewing several prospective coaches for a vacancy that doesn't exist (at least until Garrett's contract officially expires next week). One of those potential 2020 head coaching candidates the Cowboys interviewed is former Green Bay Packers and Super Bowl champion head coach Mike McCarthy, as confirmed by CBS Sports colleague Patrik Walker.
Fox Sports's Jay Glazer broke down the interview on the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show, reporting the interview went well and lengthened McCarthy's visit.
"That went so well I'm told Mike McCarthy is actually still there, spent an extra day in Dallas. Then they're looking at Mike Zimmer as if he was out after this game (Sunday's against the New Orleans Saints) in Minnesota. But again, they still have to tell Jason Garrett 'No, you're gone. We're moving on.' Never seen anything like it."
McCarthy has an impressive resume despite leading an Aaron Rodgers-led team to just one Super Bowl. McCarthy has a 125-77-2 (.618 win percentage) in 13 years with the Packers, winning six NFC North titles and making the playoffs nine times (including eight consecutive seasons). He has a 10-8 record in the postseason, but also led a Packers team that became just the second No. 6 seed to win the Super Bowl. McCarthy is also just the fifth coach ever to win at least 15 games in a regular season.
While the Cowboys are pursuing McCarthy, Garrett is still employed as the teams' head coach. Per Glazer, Garrett is still lobbying the Cowboys to keep his job as the head coach, despite the team's disappointing 8-8 finish and failure to reach the conference championship game in his nine seasons in Dallas.
"They've gone through it a couple times this week to say, 'Ok you're out as head coach. He says 'Hold on! Hold on! Don't do it yet. I still want to be considered for this.' And every time they do it, so they said, 'We're moving on, so we're starting to interview other people.'"
Dallas has three NFC East titles under Garrett, but the head coach has just an 85-67 regular season record in his nine-plus seasons, Garrett is just 2-3 in the postseason as the Cowboys have failed to get over the hump. As a franchise, they haven't reached the conference championship game since the 1995 season.
The Cowboys appear ready to finally move on from Garrett, even if he's still on the payroll. Until Garrett's future is settled, the head coach remains in a state of limbo while owner Jerry Jones continues to ponder a decision.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Belichick: No deadline of Brady decision
Decisions loom for Belichick and the Patriots
-
Seahawks vs Eagles odds, top picks, bets
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the NFL.
-
Patriots 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Patriots fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
Bills 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Bills fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
Alexander could suit up in postseason
The 49ers may get one of their best players back for the playoffs
-
Saints vs. Vikings odds and expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Minnesota Vikings.
-
Vikings at Saints: Live updates, more
Follow along as the Saints look for playoff revenge in their wild-card matchup with the Vikings
-
Seahawks at Eagles: Live updates
Follow along as the Seahawks and Eagles close out Wild Card Weekend in Philly
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game