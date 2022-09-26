The Dallas Cowboys have an important Week 3 divisional showdown against the New York Giants on Monday night, but they are dealing with several injuries. With safety Jayron Kearse, offensive guard Connor McGovern and star quarterback Dak Prescott already ruled out, receiver Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz were part of the team's inactive list prior to kickoff.

Per NFL Media, Schultz traveled with the team to New York, and planned to test his knee before making a final decision on playing. Schultz is reportedly dealing with a "PCL issue" in his right knee. He practiced just once last week as a limited participant on Saturday, and was officially listed as questionable.

Gallup, who sustained an ACL injury back on Jan. 2, is close to returning to the field. In fact, he was a full participant in practice all last week, although he was officially listed as questionable to suit up for Monday's game.

In what is good news for the Cowboys, star defender Micah Parsons is ready to suit up after practicing just once this week due to an illness. He sat out on Thursday and Friday, and then was a limited participant on Saturday, and listed as questionable.

The Cowboys have a chance to hand the Giants their first loss of the season Monday night, and climb the NFC East leaderboard -- which is currently headed by the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles.