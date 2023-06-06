The Dallas Cowboys have released veteran Antonio Callaway after the wide receiver was arrested in Miami last weekend for driving with a suspended license, per ESPN. Callaway spent only a few months with the team.

Dallas signed Callaway to its practice squad after a workout in November, but he didn't dress for a single game with the team. The Cowboys signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January.

Callaway, drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, has 53 catches for 695 yards and five touchdowns in his career, but hasn't played an NFL game since 2020. The Cowboys replaced Callaway with wide reciever Tyron Johnson, who they signed on Monday. The franchise also worked out former first-round pick N'Keal Harry and former third-round pick Lynn Bowden.

Johnson caught 23 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns in his career, catching 20 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns in 202 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent the 2022 season with the Houston Texans.

Callaway was in competition for a roster spot prior to his release.