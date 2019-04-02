Cowboys reportedly extend Randy Gregory's contract through 2020 despite latest suspension
Gregory is currently suspended indefinitely by the NFL after playing in only 28 games since 2015
Since becoming the 60th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has played in only 28 of 64 possible games largely due to three suspensions imposed by the league. Despite facing yet another indefinite suspension handed down in February, Gregory recently received some stability in the form of a contract extension.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys have extended Gregory's contract through the 2020 season. Pelissero added that the team remains hopeful they'll have Gregory on the field in 2019.
There's no doubting Gregory's potential. He's only 26, so he's still young enough to cash in on his potential. And when he has been eligible to play, he has flashed the traits that made him a compelling prospect out of Nebraska (he fell in the draft after a failed drug test). This past season, he played in 14 games and racked up six sacks and 15 quarterback hits, both of which were career highs.
It's all about remaining eligible to play. He was initially suspended four games in 2016, another 10 games that same season, and then all of the 2017 season.
Despite his latest suspension, the Cowboys have continued to support Gregory.
"Our eyes were wide open about what Randy's situation was when we drafted him," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said at the combine, per NFL.com. "We fully support Randy. Randy is a good young man. He has some issues that he's been dealing with. He's tried to deal with those issues head-on, from Day 1. He's spent a lot of time getting professional help for his issues. He's worked very hard. He's very serious-minded about trying to get back and being an established NFL football player. And he did a really good job for us this year after working through a lot of different obstacles. Unfortunately, he's had a setback, and he's not going to be with us for the near-term. But we'll continue to support him ... and provide a good structure for him to be his best."
Just before the NFL combine, Gregory's latest suspension (for violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement that allowed him to play in 2018) was handed down by the league, putting both his future in the league and the Cowboys' pass rush on shaky ground.
The Cowboys' trade for Robert Quinn bolstered their pass rush, but their contract standoff with franchise-tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence remains an ongoing issue. If Lawrence were to hold out, the Cowboys would be without a player who exploded for 25 sacks over the past two seasons. The Quinn addition was a wise one, but he alone can't replace Lawrence. If the Cowboys are without both Lawrence (the star) and Gregory (a good rotational option with room to grow) in 2019, their pass rush will likely become a major weakness on an otherwise good, young defense. If all three take the field in 2019, their pass rush will no longer be an area of concern. But that's a big if.
This past season, the Cowboys' defense finished with 39 sacks. Lawrence and Gregory were responsible for 16.5 of them.
